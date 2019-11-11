Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd. & Clasado BioSciences | Technavio

The global galacto-oligosaccharide market size is poised to grow by USD 498.15 million during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharide. Also, the use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases is anticipated to further boost the growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide market.

The health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharide will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Galacto-oligosaccharide are prebiotics and non-digestible food ingredients that benefit the host by stimulating the growth and activity of good bacteria in the gut. This results in a number of effects which include stimulation of immune functions, the absorption of essential nutrients, the production of powerful anti-oxidant H2 gas, and the synthesis of certain vitamins and minerals. As a result, galacto-oligosaccharides are increasingly being used in applications such as prebiotics and nutritional supplements in the healthcare industry.

Major Five Galacto-Oligosaccharide Companies:

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, which include oligosaccharides series, fructose series, dietary fiber, starch sugar, feed series, and others. The company provides galacto-oligosaccharides in the powder and syrup form for the food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors.

Clasado BioSciences

Clasado BioSciences develops and manufactures advanced galacto-oligosaccharide products for the food, healthcare, and pharmaceutical companies in the global wellness market. The company’s offerings include Bimuno, a daily fiber supplement containing galacto-oligosaccharides, which feeds and stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. operates under three segments, namely ingredients, consumer and foodservice, and china farms. The company’s key offerings include NZMP SureStart GOS. It is a prebiotic supplement added to infant formula products to make them closer to the composition of breast milk. This product is developed for mothers who cannot or choose not to breastfeed. The SureStart galacto-oligosaccharide is available as GOS 57 Syrup, GOS 70 Syrup, and powder.

Ingredion Inc.

Ingredion Inc. has business operations in various geographic segments, including North America, South America, APAC, and EMEA. The company’s key offerings include BIOLIGO GL 5700 IMF, which is a soluble dietary fiber made from lactose in the form of a syrup that contains 57% galacto-oligosaccharide (dry basis).

Lactose (India) Ltd.

Lactose (India) Ltd. is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. The company offers Prebiotic-galacto-oligosaccharide, which is produced through the enzymatic conversion of lactose and is available in the powder form.

Galacto-Oligosaccharide Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Syrup

Powder

Galacto-Oligosaccharide Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

