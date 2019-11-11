Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd. & Clasado BioSciences | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:01pm EST

The global galacto-oligosaccharide market size is poised to grow by USD 498.15 million during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005385/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global galacto-oligosaccharide market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global galacto-oligosaccharide market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 139-page research report with TOC on "Galacto-Oligosaccharide Market Analysis Report by Product (Syrup and Powder) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharide. Also, the use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases is anticipated to further boost the growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide market.

The health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharide will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Galacto-oligosaccharide are prebiotics and non-digestible food ingredients that benefit the host by stimulating the growth and activity of good bacteria in the gut. This results in a number of effects which include stimulation of immune functions, the absorption of essential nutrients, the production of powerful anti-oxidant H2 gas, and the synthesis of certain vitamins and minerals. As a result, galacto-oligosaccharides are increasingly being used in applications such as prebiotics and nutritional supplements in the healthcare industry.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Galacto-Oligosaccharide Companies:

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, which include oligosaccharides series, fructose series, dietary fiber, starch sugar, feed series, and others. The company provides galacto-oligosaccharides in the powder and syrup form for the food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors.

Clasado BioSciences

Clasado BioSciences develops and manufactures advanced galacto-oligosaccharide products for the food, healthcare, and pharmaceutical companies in the global wellness market. The company’s offerings include Bimuno, a daily fiber supplement containing galacto-oligosaccharides, which feeds and stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. operates under three segments, namely ingredients, consumer and foodservice, and china farms. The company’s key offerings include NZMP SureStart GOS. It is a prebiotic supplement added to infant formula products to make them closer to the composition of breast milk. This product is developed for mothers who cannot or choose not to breastfeed. The SureStart galacto-oligosaccharide is available as GOS 57 Syrup, GOS 70 Syrup, and powder.

Ingredion Inc.

Ingredion Inc. has business operations in various geographic segments, including North America, South America, APAC, and EMEA. The company’s key offerings include BIOLIGO GL 5700 IMF, which is a soluble dietary fiber made from lactose in the form of a syrup that contains 57% galacto-oligosaccharide (dry basis).

Lactose (India) Ltd.

Lactose (India) Ltd. is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. The company offers Prebiotic-galacto-oligosaccharide, which is produced through the enzymatic conversion of lactose and is available in the powder form.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Galacto-Oligosaccharide Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Syrup
  • Powder

Galacto-Oligosaccharide Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Antifreeze Proteins Market – Antifreeze Proteins Market by Application (Healthcare, Cosmetics, F&B, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market – Proteinuria Therapeutics Market by Product (ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and Other therapeutics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pMEDIA ALERT : CloudGenix and Palo Alto Networks to Showcase New Joint Solution for Secure SD-WAN at Ignite '19 Europe
GL
12:40pTAKKT AG : TAKKT re-organizes its Group and management structures
EQ
12:39pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces iRobot Corp. (IRBT) Again Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
12:38pINFOSEC : thanks military scholarship winners for their service
BU
12:36pAIRASIA BHD : Welcome to RedPoint
AQ
12:36pSM INVESTMENTS : #Gratitudeisthebestattitude
AQ
12:35pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:35pANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING AMENDMENTS TO THE PRESS RELEASE TITLED &LDQUO;ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMMENCEMENT OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED (SECURITIES CODE : 3258)” due to Changes of Conditions of Tender Offer
BU
12:34pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:33pWest Palm Beach Product Liability Attorney Donald R. Fountain Recertified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
5Oil steadies as Cushing drawdown faces trade worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group