Global Games And Puzzles Market Trends Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2025 by Licensing Type (Licensed, Non-Licensed), Type (Puzzles, Games) & Distribution Channel (Brick & Mortar, E-Commerce) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Games
And Puzzles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Licensing
(Licensed, Non-Licensed), By Type (Puzzles, Games), By Distribution
Channel (Brick & Mortar, E-Commerce), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global games and puzzles market size is expected to reach USD 29.95
billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.
Advancements in the 3D printing technology are allowing card and board
game manufacturers to enhance conventional play patterns, thereby
helping the market to gain remarkable momentum over the coming years.
Educational institutes are getting keen on developing cognitive thinking
capabilities of children, as a result of which they have started
including puzzles and board games in their educational curriculums,
which can improve logical reasoning, critical thinking, and
problem-solving skills in kids. Another factor contributing to surging
demand for such educational puzzles and brainteasers is shifting
preference of teenagers and adults towards toys, such as Rubik's cube,
Sagrada, Gloomhaven, and Quantum for memory strengthening.
Internet retailing is emerging as a lucrative mode of distribution for
manufacturers of toys and puzzles. Strong relationships established by
these manufacturers with online retailers coupled with increasing
campaigns and promotional strategies are estimated to propel the market
over the forecast period.
Sales at brick and mortar stores tend to be high during holidays,
particularly due to seasonal demand. However, sales at brick and mortar
stores are plummeting as consumers are switching to e-commerce portals
because of the ease of shopping. Having realized such changes in
consumer behavior, retailers are making efforts to complement
conventional retail with e-commerce, so that they can cater to a larger
consumer base.
Several mass chain stores, such as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., and online
jigsaw puzzle resellers, such as Puzzle Warehouse, are stocking and
distributing products through brick and mortar stores as well as
e-commerce portals. Game manufacturers are focusing on establishing
healthy business relationships with them.
Board game designers are adopting latest technologies in order to
attract consumers in already saturated markets. Their efforts to
incorporate trending technologies into board games are leading to
development of mobile apps that can assist and enhance the gameplay in
board games. Such board game apps can be categorized into full gameplay,
buddy apps, and core apps.
Board games are also being integrated with digital technology. For
instance, PlayTable, a tabletop gaming console designed for board games,
can hold a large gaming library. PlayTable allows users to set up the
board, modify the game, and integrate smart pieces to make the game more
interactive.
Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Buffalo
Games, Cobble Hill, Hasbro, Ravensburger AG, and Springbok Puzzles.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Games And Puzzles Industry Outlook
Chapter 4 Games and Puzzles Licensing Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Games and puzzles Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Games and puzzles Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 7 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
-
Buffalo Games
-
Castor Drukarnia
-
Ceaco, Inc.
-
Cobble Hill (Outset Media)
-
Educa Borras, S.A.U.
-
Eurographics, Inc.
-
Gibsons
-
Hasbro, Inc.
-
Heye Puzzle
-
MasterPieces Puzzle Company
-
Piatnik
-
Ravensburger
-
Royal Jumbo BV
-
Schmidt Spiele GmbH
-
Springbok Puzzles
-
SunsOut
-
Trefl S.A.
-
White Mountain Puzzles, Inc.
-
Yanoman Corporation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005342/en/