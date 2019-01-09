Global Gaming Chair Market Will Grow at a CAGR of over 5% During 2019-2023 | Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global Gaming Chair Market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This gaming chair market analysis report segments the market by type (table gaming chair, hybrid gaming chair, and platform gaming chair), price (mid-range, low range, and high range), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

Global gaming chair market size will grow by almost USD 66 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 5%. The gaming industry has been evolving in the digital age owing to the introduction and popularity of PC games and gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation. The PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X can render games at 4K resolutions with HDR color technology, which will result in an increasing demand for gaming consoles among end-users. For instance, Sony sold more than 60 million PlayStation 4 gaming consoles within the first three years of its launch. The rising demand for PC games and gaming consoles will directly impact the gaming chair market.

Emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs

Vendors are offering ergonomic gaming chairs with features such as swivel and tilt capabilities, seat-side control, and neck pillow to help gamers sit in a relaxed position, which will enhance demand for gaming chairs among individual garners. For instance, Clutch Chairz offers Crank Series Echo Green, a gaming chair that is ergonomically designed and comes with contoured lumbar support. This chair helps gamers in enhancing their posture and increasing their effective sitting time.

“Around 44% of the market’s growth will come from the APAC region. The increasing demand for PC and console gaming in countries such as the Philippines will drive the market for gaming chairs in the region. The demand for accessories such as gaming chairs is increasing in tandem with the demand for PC and console gaming as they provide gamers ease and convenience while playing for a long period of time,” says an analyst at Technavio.

Gaming cafés provide individual gamers with an enriched experience, gives them an opportunity to socialize with other gamers, and allow gamers to play the latest and most popular video games in the market. This encourages individual gamers to visit gaming cafés and prompts enterprises to operate gaming cafés. Nemesis Gaming already launched a gaming café named Arknemesis Gaming in India. All PC games at the café are powered by components from brands such as CORSAIR, ASUSTeK, NVIDIA, and Sony and it has 68 high-end gaming PCs and four PS4 Pros.

This gaming chair industry research report provides in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several gaming chair manufacturers including –

