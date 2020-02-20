Global Gangway Systems Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With ADELTE Group and China International Marine Containers (CIMC) | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global gangway systems market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 991.36 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Gangway Systems Market Analysis Report by Application (Trains, Airports and seaports, and Buses), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023.

The market is driven by the rising investments in urban rail transit. In addition, rising demand for open gangway systems in North America is anticipated to boost the growth of the gangway systems market.

Governments across Europe and Asia are making significant investments in mass rail projects to reduce traffic congestion and improve transportation facilities. For instance, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand is working on the construction of the Orange Line. The project comprises of a 9 km elevated structure with seven stations and 30.6 km of underground structure with 23 stations. It is expected to be completed by 2023. Many such investments in urban rail projects are expected to drive the demand for gangway systems during the forecast period.

Major Five Gangway Systems Market Companies:

ADELTE Group

ADELTE Group offers a wide range of gangway systems. The company offers Apron Drives, Nose Loaders, T-Bridges and Commuter Bridges in PBBs for airports and HYDRA, SEDNA, KRONUS, THALASSA, PEGASUS, CENTAURUS, and ARGOS range of PBBs for seaports.

China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

China International Marine Containers (CIMC) offers a wide range of gangway systems such as PBBs for airports.

Dellner Couplers

Dellner Couplers offers a wide range of gangway systems for light rail to high-speed trains.

FMT Holding

FMT Holding offers a wide range of gangway systems. Some of its key offerings include mobile telescopic bridges (apron drive), nose-loader bridges, T-bridges, commuter bridges, and over-the-wing bridges for airports, and passenger gangways for cruise ships and ferries.

HÜBNER

HÜBNER offers a range of gangway systems for high-speed trains, multi-unit trains, railway passenger cars, metros, subways, suburban railways, trams and streetcars, and monorails.

Technavio has segmented the gangway systems market based on the application and region.

Gangway Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Trains

Airports and seaports

Buses

Gangway Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

