Global Gas Turbine Market 2018-2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Ansaldo Energia and Caterpillar | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global gas turbine market and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.79 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005422/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gas turbine market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 139-page research report with TOC on "Gas Turbine Market Analysis Report by Technology (Combined-cycle gas turbine and Open-cycle gas turbine), by Product (Heavy-duty gas turbine and Aeroderivative gas turbine), by End user (POWER generation, Mobility, Oil and gas and Others), by Geography (Americas, APAC and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by the enhanced efficiency and robustness of gas turbines. In addition, the development of gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) and integrated coal gasification combined cycle (IGCC) technologies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the gas turbine market.

Several leading manufactures are investing heavily in the development of high-efficiency gas turbines. These gas turbines incorporate advanced coating for turbine blades to improve their reliability to operate under high temperatures. Modern gas turbines offer high durability by increasing the interval between scheduled services. This prevents the failure of gas turbines and high financial losses.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Gas Turbine Market Companies:

Ansaldo Energia

Ansaldo Energia is headquartered in Italy and operates the business under various segments such as New units, Service operations, and Nuclear. The company manufactures gas turbines under its new units business segment.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Construction industries, Energy and transportation, Resource industries, and Financial products. The company is known for manufacturing gas turbines via Solar Turbines.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Power, Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable energy, Oil and gas, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company is known for manufacturing Aeroderivative and heavy-duty gas turbines.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Ship & Offshore Structure, Rolling Stock, Aerospace, Gas Turbine & Machinery, Plant & Infrastructure, Motorcycle & Engine, Precision Machinery, and Other.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Power systems, Industry and infrastructure, and Aircraft, defense, and space. The company is known for manufacturing high-quality gas turbines.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gas Turbine Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT)

Open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT)

Gas Turbine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials include:

Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market – Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market by application (power generation and mechanical drive) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005422/en/