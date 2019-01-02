Global Gasket and Seal Materials Market 2019-2023 | Growing Demand from the Renewable Energy Industry to Drive Growth | Technavio

The global gasket and seal materials market is expected to post a CAGR
of nearly 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in demand
from developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, the
Philippines, and Indonesia. The global gasket and seal materials market
is seeing high growth in these countries as several vendors of gaskets
and seals are shifting their manufacturing activities to these
developing countries. Factors such as the availability of raw materials,
land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent
government regulations and policies are driving market growth.
As per Technavio, the growing demand from the renewable energy industry
will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
gasket and seal materials market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global gasket and seal materials market:
Growing demand from the renewable energy industry
The growing use of gasket and seal in renewable energy industry, which
includes the solar and wind industry, is expected to foster market
growth. Gaskets and seals protect materials inside the collector box
that are prone to humidity and dirt contaminants; they are also used for
sealing vacuum tube collectors and pipes.
“The increasing use of shaft seals for main bearing and blade, and
tower bearing is expected to drive the demand for gaskets and seals. The
use of hydraulic seals in pitch cylinders and oil seals for main gears
is also expected to augment market growth. The product development of
sealing solutions for large wind turbines will have a positive impact on
market growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global gasket and seal materials market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global gasket and seal
materials market by type (rubber, fiber, silicone, graphite, and PTFE,
and others), end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, electrical and
electronics, oil and gas, and chemical, and others), and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The rubber segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected
to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. APAC led
the market in 2018 and the region will grow further and continue to
dominate the market through 2023.
