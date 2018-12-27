Global Gel Batteries Market 2018-2022| Increment in Microgrids Installations to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global gel batteries market to grow at a CAGR of
over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market
research report.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005258/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global gel batteries market for the period 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rise in 4G subscription is one of the major trends being witnessed
in the global
gel batteries market 2018-2022. The telecom industry has
relentlessly pushed the limits of cellular technology to gain as much
speed as possible from its networks. This continuous process of
technology development and new spectrum allocation coupled with improved
smartphone technology have significantly elevated from 2G to 4G
technology. The 4G networks are different than the previous technologies
in many ways. For instance, the 4G network generally uses the bandwidth
of higher frequency compared with the 2G and 3G networks. The important
factor about frequency is that higher the frequency, lesser the coverage
range. So, the 4G networks require more telecom towers to cover the same
range than the 2G networks. With the growing subscription of 4G users
globally, the need for installation of new telecom towers will also
increase. Development 5G cellular network is already underway in
countries like China and the US. Therefore, these factors will boost the
demand for energy storage devices in telecommunication industry during
the forecast period, thus driving the growth of the global gel batteries
market.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global gel batteries market is the increment in
microgrids installations:
Global gel batteries market: Increment in
microgrids installations
Microgrids are a group of inter-related loads and distributed energy
sources, which operate as a single controllable unit grid. The
microgrids can operate in both island mode as well as grid-connected
mode. The microgrids are generally used to overcome the challenges faced
by the conventional grids. Natural calamities, overload, and
overgeneration or overcapacity are some of the factors that cause
failure of the grid can be overcome by the use of microgrids, thus,
helping in meeting the power demands. In addition, microgrids can supply
power to the remote areas. Various remote and rural regions across the
globe are still deprived of the basic electricity need, which is driving
the gel battery market to achieve electrification in the rural and
remote areas. Thus, the deployment of gel batteries in the microgrids
act as one of the prominent factors in the growth of the global gel
battery market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from increment in
microgrid installation, the high demand for renewables in the automotive
market, the need for continuous power supply and power storage, and
government regulations for battery recycling are some of the other
factors boosting the growth of the global gel batteries market during
the forecast period.”
Global gel batteries market: Segmentation
analysis
The global gel batteries market research report provides market
segmentation by application (stationary, motive, and automotive), and by
region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis
of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 56% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively.
During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue
dominating the global gel batteries market and register the highest
incremental growth.
