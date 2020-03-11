Global Generator Market in Data Centers 2020-2024 | Increasing Investments in Data Centers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The global generator market in data centers is expected to grow by USD 2.63 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report.

The growing data traffic from enterprises and individual consumers has led many companies to build their own data centers to serve their customers effectively. Besides, the rising adoption of cloud computing has increased the demand for data centers. In February 2019, Google announced to invest USD 13 billion to build data centers across the US to provide enhanced services. Similarly, in April 2019, Amazon Web Services (AWS) established a new data center in Hong Kong. The proliferation of new data centers is creating a strong demand for efficient power supply solutions as any downtime in data center operations will incur significant losses for enterprises. Hence, organizations must adopt reliable back up systems such as generators to prevent shutting down of data centers. These factors are driving the growth of the global generator market in data centers.

As per Technavio, the use of next-generation power monitoring and management software will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Generator Market In Data Centers Market: Use of Next-Generation Power Monitoring and Management Software

Data center operators continuously look to upgrade power monitoring and management software to achieve savings in terms of cost and time and reducing risks. Next-generation power monitoring solutions incorporate a combination of comprehensive analytics, advanced workflows, and domain expertise. This helps in predicting component failure in advance, thereby eliminating the risk of equipment failure. The implementation of such solutions will enable data center operators to achieve enhanced operational efficiency at reduced costs.

“Incorporation of bi-fuel technology in generators and the increasing use of dual-power feeds in data centers will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Generator Market In Data Centers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the generator market in data centers by type (diesel and gas), product (less than 500 kW, 501 to 1000 kW, 1001 to 3000 kW, and 3001 kW and above), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the generator market in data centers in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing investments in the development of data centers by colocation service providers.

