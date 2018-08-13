Global Genomics Market 2018-2025 - Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Application, Technology, Deliverables, End Use And Segment Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Genomics Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Application, By Technology, By Deliverables (Instruments, Consumables, Services), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genomics market is expected to reach USD 27.6 billion by 2025

The past decades have witnessed significant changes in disease management processes due to simultaneous advancements in genomics and personalized medicine. There has been a gradual growth in the usage of genomic studies in clinical practices, which is reflected by the growing trend of targeted therapies.

Results from genomic studies enable a better understanding of diseases and the underlying mechanisms for researchers, physicians, and consumers. This facilitates evidence-based decision-making, and hence, helps improve personalized treatment regime. In addition, technological advancements in data analysis tools have motivated healthcare community to create precision-based therapies from surplus, available DNA data.

Advancements in genomics and associated technologies has significantly impacted crop genetics. Technological advancements in sequencing facilitates genomes & transcriptomes sequencing for several crops. Although a reference genome exists for several crops, resequencing and gene expression studies are required for in-depth study of key genes contributing to the desired trait. Implementation of this information in crop breeding helps in development of advanced crops.

The companies are involved in strategic alliances with global as well as local entities to boost their revenue generation and enhance their share in the market. For instance, in March 2017, Foundation Medicine collaborated with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, as a result of which Bristol-Myers Squibb could deploy Foundation Medicine's molecular information solutions and comprehensive genomic profiling for identification of predictive biomarkers, such as Microsatellite Instability (MSI) and Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), to accelerate its immunotherapy clinical trials. Such initiatives are aimed at increasing the adoption of genomic information in cancer management.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Genomics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Genomics Market Categorization: Product & Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Genomics Market Categorization: Technology - Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Genomics Market Categorization: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Genomics Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Technology & Application, & End-use

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

QIAGEN

