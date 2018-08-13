Global Genomics Market 2018-2025 - Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Application, Technology, Deliverables, End Use And Segment Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Genomics
Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Application, By
Technology, By Deliverables (Instruments, Consumables, Services), By End
Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global genomics market is expected to reach USD 27.6 billion by 2025
The past decades have witnessed significant changes in disease
management processes due to simultaneous advancements in genomics and
personalized medicine. There has been a gradual growth in the usage of
genomic studies in clinical practices, which is reflected by the growing
trend of targeted therapies.
Results from genomic studies enable a better understanding of diseases
and the underlying mechanisms for researchers, physicians, and
consumers. This facilitates evidence-based decision-making, and hence,
helps improve personalized treatment regime. In addition, technological
advancements in data analysis tools have motivated healthcare community
to create precision-based therapies from surplus, available DNA data.
Advancements in genomics and associated technologies has significantly
impacted crop genetics. Technological advancements in sequencing
facilitates genomes & transcriptomes sequencing for several crops.
Although a reference genome exists for several crops, resequencing and
gene expression studies are required for in-depth study of key genes
contributing to the desired trait. Implementation of this information in
crop breeding helps in development of advanced crops.
The companies are involved in strategic alliances with global as well as
local entities to boost their revenue generation and enhance their share
in the market. For instance, in March 2017, Foundation Medicine
collaborated with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, as a result of which
Bristol-Myers Squibb could deploy Foundation Medicine's molecular
information solutions and comprehensive genomic profiling for
identification of predictive biomarkers, such as Microsatellite
Instability (MSI) and Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), to accelerate its
immunotherapy clinical trials. Such initiatives are aimed at increasing
the adoption of genomic information in cancer management.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Genomics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 Genomics Market Categorization: Product & Services Estimates &
Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Genomics Market Categorization: Technology - Application
Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Genomics Market Categorization: End-use Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 7 Genomics Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend
Analysis, by Product, Technology & Application, & End-use
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
-
Agilent Technologies
-
BGI
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
-
Danaher
-
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
-
GE Healthcare
-
Illumina, Inc.
-
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
-
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
-
QIAGEN
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sf7kz5/global_genomics?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005539/en/