Global Geopolymer Market Outlook 2017-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Building materials are the most important elements that make up the
construction sector. Building materials include cement, rocks, clay, and
sand among others. Cement is a major constitute necessary for the
construction sector. Ordinary Portland being cheap and easily available
is majorly used as cement. But Portland cement has high carbon dioxide
emission which affects the environment, so research has been carried out
over the last few years to find an alternative to Portland cement.
After years of work a new compound was brought into notice, that being
geopolymers which can be used for concrete purposes. Geopolymers have
less carbon dioxide reduction and has ability to dispose radioactive and
toxic waste, thus got commercialized.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Executive Overview
3. Research and Forecasting
3.1. Research Methodology
3.2. Forecasting Methodology
4. Industry Landscape
4.1. Market Size and Growth
4.2. Competitive Landscape
4.3. Market Share
4.4. Company Classification
4.5. Region Outlook
4.6. Market Metrics
4.7. Porter's Five Forces Model
4.8. Key Drivers Analysis
4.9. Key Constraints Analysis
4.10. Key Opportunities Identified
4.11. Key Challenges Identified
5. Market Segmentation
5.1 . Region
5.2 . End-User
Enterprise
Mid-Size
Small Business
5.3 . Application
Automotive and Aerospace
Building Materials
Others
6. List of Tables
7. List of Charts
