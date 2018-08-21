Log in
Global Geopolymer Market Outlook 2017-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/21/2018 | 09:36am CEST

The "Geopolymer Market - Outlook (2017-21)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market dynamics for geopolymer is changing drastically and this report provides deep insights on how the market is expected to fare in the next five years. It also presents interpretative and easy-to-understand facts on how the current geopolymer market is segmented based on the end-user group, and geographic regions.

Building materials are the most important elements that make up the construction sector. Building materials include cement, rocks, clay, and sand among others. Cement is a major constitute necessary for the construction sector. Ordinary Portland being cheap and easily available is majorly used as cement. But Portland cement has high carbon dioxide emission which affects the environment, so research has been carried out over the last few years to find an alternative to Portland cement.

After years of work a new compound was brought into notice, that being geopolymers which can be used for concrete purposes. Geopolymers have less carbon dioxide reduction and has ability to dispose radioactive and toxic waste, thus got commercialized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Executive Overview

3. Research and Forecasting

3.1. Research Methodology

3.2. Forecasting Methodology

4. Industry Landscape

4.1. Market Size and Growth

4.2. Competitive Landscape

4.3. Market Share

4.4. Company Classification

4.5. Region Outlook

4.6. Market Metrics

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Model

4.8. Key Drivers Analysis

4.9. Key Constraints Analysis

4.10. Key Opportunities Identified

4.11. Key Challenges Identified

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 . Region

5.2 . End-User

Enterprise

Mid-Size

Small Business

5.3 . Application

Automotive and Aerospace

Building Materials

Others

6. List of Tables

7. List of Charts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4n8985/global_geopolymer?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
