Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2019-2023 | Increased Demand for Personalized Gift Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 10:31am EST

The gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005224/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gifts novelty and souvenirs market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gifts novelty and souvenirs market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization is one of the major reasons for the gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth. Consumers are increasingly demanding modern products that suit the interior of houses. There is a high demand for premium gift items, which include home décor products, seasonal decorations, photo frames, and other gift items that can match modern and contemporary interiors. This has compelled vendors to constantly invest in R&D and launch advanced products that will enable them to gain a larger share of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30158

As per Technavio, the increased demand for personalized gift products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market: Increased Demand for Personalized Gift Products

Personalization of gifts is one of the popular gifts novelty and souvenirs market trends that will boost market growth. Personalization helps small gift and souvenir retailers to develop long-term relationships with customers and encourage repeat business for the companies. It also adds value to standard gifts. Personalized gifts are also popular as gifts for events such as retirements, promotions, birthdays, and women’s day. Several vendors are introducing gift personalization services to address this growing demand. For instance, most major players such as, Walt Disney, Hallmark Licensing, and Card Factory have a dedicated personalization segment for their gift items.

“Other factors such as the increasing demand for non-seasonal gifts, and the growing culture of gifting, will have a significant impact on the growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the gifts novelty and souvenirs market by product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards and other gift items), distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Americas, APAC and EMEA).

The EMEA region led the gifts novelty and souvenirs market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing gifting culture, rising middle-class population, increasing disposable income, and rise in inbound tourists with high spending power.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aUNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:52aNorthStar Moving Partners with Color Scientist
GL
10:51aSHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
10:51aOpsMx Announces Certified Spinnaker with Enterprise Features for Accelerating the Continuous Delivery Transformation
GL
10:49aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Provides Teaser of its Ground-breaking SUV Concept for 2019 AutoMobility LA
AQ
10:49aGRIFFON CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
10:49aHyundai Motor Demonstrates Autonomous Driving Tech Capabilities with First Successful Truck Platooning Trial
AQ
10:49aFORD MOTOR : Vision for ford, region on thanksgiving parade float will invite community to join in creating tomorrow together
AQ
10:49aVOLKSWAGEN : High-performance Audi S8 to debut at Los Angeles Auto Show, 2020 A8 model line expanded
AQ
10:49aGRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
5U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group