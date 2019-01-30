Global Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023| Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

The global glass tableware market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005592/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global glass tableware market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The organized retailers globally have grown significantly with the establishment of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores. The supermarkets are a major distribution channel for glass tableware items as people can choose from a variety of glass dishes and glass beverageware. These stores also offer discounts on these products and better customer experience through proximity marketing, which is boosting the sales of glass tableware products through retail stores such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. This will drive the growth of the global glass tableware market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing use of omnichannel strategy by market vendors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global glass tableware market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global glass tableware market: Growing use of omnichannel strategy by market vendors

Conventionally, glassware products were only available in brick-and-mortar retail stores. However, the growing inclination towards glass tableware products has led to an increase in their availability. Therefore, numerous manufacturers have started selling their products exclusively through their e-commerce websites owing to growing demand. The vendors have been selling their product online through their e-commerce websites to expand their market penetration.

“A greater number of organizations are expected to distribute their glass tableware products on e-commerce platforms to tap into a wider customer base. During the forecast period, this trend is anticipated to gain momentum with more glass tableware vendors trying to sell their products through e-commerce platforms,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global glass tableware market: Segmentation analysis

This glass tableware market analysis report segments the market by product (glass dishes, beverageware, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

The glass dishes segment held the largest glass tableware market share in 2018, accounting for over 40% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with approximately 35% of the market share, followed by Europe and North America respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base includes enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005592/en/