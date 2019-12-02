Global Golf Tourism Market 2019-2023 | Advent of Integrated Mobile Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global golf tourism market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing number of international tourists, increasing interest of golf among youth, and availability of international standard golf courses are the few factors which are helping to popularize golf. Governments of various countries are capitalizing on the growing popularity of golf by creating exhaustive and coordinated framework to promote golf tourism in their countries. Several campaigns and workshops are being organized to promote the development of golf tourism. Thus, the rising government support for the promotion of golf tourism will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of integrated mobile solutions, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Golf Tourism Market: Advent of Integrated Mobile Solutions

Rising consumer expectations from golf clubs for real-time offers and benefits increases the need for integrated mobile solutions. These solutions have become imperative for golf clubs as they provide members and customers with extensive mobile services. Moreover, mobile solutions allow golfers to read club news, pay the green fee, and update memberships. These solutions also provide golf clubs with location-based records of their members when they arrive at the course. Thus, the availability of integrated mobile solutions will help boost global golf tourism market growth during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

“The increasing emphasis on golf infrastructure and the rising popularity of pro-golf tournaments are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Golf Tourism Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global golf tourism market by type (domestic and international) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market share in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing expenditure on leisure activities such as golf because of rising purchasing power, job security, and increasing average income in the region.

