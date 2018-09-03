Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Green Data Center Market Outlook to 2023: Analysis by Services, Solutions, Users, Industry Verticals, and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 09:50pm CEST

The "Global Green Data Center Market - Segmented by Services, Solutions (Power, Servers, Management Software), Users (Colocation providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises), Industry verticals, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green data center market was valued at USD 35.23 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 120.48 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.74% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Key Highlights

  • Data Center Space & Storage Constraints are Driving the Adoption of Green Data Centers
  • Power Segment to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
  • North America to Hold the Largest Share in 2018

Notable Developments in the Market

  • Google announced of a combined investment of USD 6 billion in data centers and energy infrastructure, following Apple's USD 10 billion data center push unveiled last month. These data centres are expected to make use of green energy concepts.
  • The MoonLite Project, which is expected to take off by March 2018, will operate several industrial scale data centers in the Crypto-Currency Mining industry, and plans to begin by mining predominantly Bitcoin, DASH, Litecoin, and Ethereum using 100% sustainable, green energy.

Companies Profiled

  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Cisco Technology Inc.
  • HP Inc.
  • Dell Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • EMC Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Emerson Network Powers
  • GoGrid LLC

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Global Green Data Center Market Segmentation

7. Vendor Market Share Analysis

8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

9. Investment Analysis

10. Future Outlook of the Green Data Center Market

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2q67j5/global_green_data?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:32pMRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Strong Housing Demand
PU
11:30pCARTER&RSQUO;S, INC. : Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference
BU
11:22pIMC INTERNATIONAL MEAL ALIMENTAÇ& : Notice to the Market - Institutional Investor Ranking
PU
11:17pSOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Expects to Pay About $1.4 Billion in Penalties Tied to U.S. Sanctions
DJ
11:16pSINOTRUK HONG KONG : interim net up 68.9% to RMB2.37b; no div
AQ
11:16pCHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : to spin off Aoyuan Healthy Life on main board
AQ
11:13pTECNOTREE OYJ : The board of Tecnotree has approved an offer made by Fitzroy Investments Limited regarding an investment in Tecnotree
AQ
11:11pProduction and Market of Glycine in China, 2018 Report - Key Players are Hebei Donghua, Yichang Jinxin, Fuhua Tongda, and Linyi Hongtai. - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:02pBANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 09.03.2018
PU
10:57pTECNOTREE OYJ : Notice to the ExtraordinaryGeneral Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
3UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
4TATA MOTORS : TATA COMPANY TO LAUNCH ITS NEW ELECTRIC CAR BY THE END OF THIS YEAR: check out
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.