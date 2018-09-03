Global Green Data Center Market Outlook to 2023: Analysis by Services, Solutions, Users, Industry Verticals, and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Green Data Center Market - Segmented by Services, Solutions (Power,
Servers, Management Software), Users (Colocation providers, Cloud
Service Providers, Enterprises), Industry verticals, and Region -
Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global green data center market was valued at USD 35.23 billion in
2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 120.48 billion by 2023 at
a CAGR of 22.74% during the forecast period (2018-2023).
Key Highlights
-
Data Center Space & Storage Constraints are Driving the Adoption of
Green Data Centers
-
Power Segment to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
-
North America to Hold the Largest Share in 2018
Notable Developments in the Market
-
Google announced of a combined investment of USD 6 billion in data
centers and energy infrastructure, following Apple's USD 10 billion
data center push unveiled last month. These data centres are expected
to make use of green energy concepts.
-
The MoonLite Project, which is expected to take off by March 2018,
will operate several industrial scale data centers in the
Crypto-Currency Mining industry, and plans to begin by mining
predominantly Bitcoin, DASH, Litecoin, and Ethereum using 100%
sustainable, green energy.
Companies Profiled
-
Fujitsu Ltd.
-
Cisco Technology Inc.
-
HP Inc.
-
Dell Inc.
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
Schneider Electric SE
-
EMC Corporation
-
IBM Corporation
-
Eaton Corporation
-
Emerson Network Powers
-
GoGrid LLC
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Technology Snapshot
6. Global Green Data Center Market Segmentation
7. Vendor Market Share Analysis
8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
9. Investment Analysis
10. Future Outlook of the Green Data Center Market
