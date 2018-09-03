Global Green Data Center Market Outlook to 2023: Analysis by Services, Solutions, Users, Industry Verticals, and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Green Data Center Market - Segmented by Services, Solutions (Power, Servers, Management Software), Users (Colocation providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises), Industry verticals, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green data center market was valued at USD 35.23 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 120.48 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.74% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Key Highlights

Data Center Space & Storage Constraints are Driving the Adoption of Green Data Centers

Power Segment to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

North America to Hold the Largest Share in 2018

Notable Developments in the Market

Google announced of a combined investment of USD 6 billion in data centers and energy infrastructure, following Apple's USD 10 billion data center push unveiled last month. These data centres are expected to make use of green energy concepts.

The MoonLite Project, which is expected to take off by March 2018, will operate several industrial scale data centers in the Crypto-Currency Mining industry, and plans to begin by mining predominantly Bitcoin, DASH, Litecoin, and Ethereum using 100% sustainable, green energy.

Companies Profiled

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Technology Inc.

HP Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

EMC Corporation

IBM Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Network Powers

GoGrid LLC

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Global Green Data Center Market Segmentation

7. Vendor Market Share Analysis

8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

9. Investment Analysis

10. Future Outlook of the Green Data Center Market

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2q67j5/global_green_data?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005315/en/