Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Certhon and Dalsem | Technavio

The global greenhouse horticulture market is poised to grow by USD 17.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Greenhouse Horticulture Market Analysis Report by Product (Plastic and Glass), Application (Edibles and Ornamental), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses. In addition, the increased urban demand driving horticultural production is anticipated to boost the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market.

The air comprises only 0.04% of CO2 by volume. This drives the need for additional CO2 supply in greenhouses because they require high volume of CO2 for high yield even with proper ventilation. As a result, different techniques have been devised to extract CO2 from the air such as biomass or geological engineering. Direct air capture is a recent technique, which is used to capture CO2 directly from the atmosphere. State- of- the- Art Equipment - Tailor-Made Solutions, Flexible Method for Extraordinary Quality, and Selective and Gentle Technology are some of the advanced smart solutions to extract CO2. The engineering of such advanced techniques improves the yield and greenhouse horticulture becomes more profitable. Thus, improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Greenhouse Horticulture Market Companies:

Certhon

Certhon operates the business under various segments such as Greenhouse construction, Indoor farming, SuprimAir greenhouse, Heating & Cooling, Electrical engineering, Irrigation, Automation, and Others. The company offers Greenhouse construction, SuprimAir greenhouse, and more.

Dalsem

Dalsem offers products through the following business units: Dalsem Factory- Dutch Custom-Made, Greenhouse Glazing, Greenhouse Construction, Greenhouse Construction Trellis Girder, Greenhouse Roof Construction, Assimilation Lighting System, and more. The company offers greenhouse construction, greenhouse glazing, and more.

Industries Harnois Inc.

Industries Harnois Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Greenhouses, Megadome, and Services. The company offers Fully enclosed systems, Environment control, Multiple equipment options, and more.

Netafim Ltd.

Netafim Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Precision Irrigation, Products & Solutions, Crop Knowledge, Digital Farming, and End-To-End Projects. The company offers advanced engineering capabilities, greenhouse horticulture expertise, and more.

Priva Holding BV

Priva Holding BV offers products through the following business segments: Horticulture and Building automation. The company offers Efficient labor, Smart (re)use of water, Accurate greenhouse control, and more.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Plastic

Glass

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Edibles

Ornamental

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

