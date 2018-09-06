Global Grinding Machinery Market 2018-2022 | Large-scale Industrial Automation Drives Growth | Technavio

Technavio
The application of artificial intelligence and system integration is one
of the major trends being witnessed in the global
grinding machinery market 2018-2022. AI can help in controlling
the grinding process by reacting to sensors within the grinding
machinery and measurement equipment. AI analyzes and translates data
from measurements such as increasing or reducing the feed-rate to avoid
thermal damage, to initiate a change point in a feed cycle, or to raise
an alarm call for operator intervention.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global grinding machinery market is the large-scale
industrial automation:
Global grinding machinery market: Large-scale
industrial automation
One of the key advantages of process automation is increased
productivity. This helps in increasing profits and assists businesses to
focus on loss control and resource regulation. The companies, which
adopt and incorporate automation in the fabrication of products gain a
competitive advantage as they can increase productivity and reduce labor
costs.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on tools and
components, “Automated equipment and robotics can assist in
manufacturing consistent final products. They eliminate the scope of
human error and hence, impact the overall quality of production. Thus,
the incorporation of automation technology, particularly computer
numerical control and programmable logic control machines is expected to
drive the global grinding machinery market during the forecast period.”
Global grinding machinery market: Segmentation
analysis
The global grinding machinery market research report provides market
segmentation by end-user (industrial machinery, automotive, and
precision machinery) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the three major end-users, the industrial machinery segment held the
largest market share in 2017, contributing to almost 30% of the market.
This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the
forecast period.
APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more
than 38% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively.
APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
