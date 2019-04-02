Log in
Global Growth Under Threat as Industrial Downturn Spreads

04/02/2019 | 01:44am EDT

By WSJ City

Factory activity in much of the world shrank last month, stirring fears that a rebound in manufacturing in China won't be enough to stave off a sharp slowdown in global economic growth this year.

Fresh figures showed that an industrial downturn has gripped factories in the eurozone's biggest countries, as well as major Asian exporters.

KEY FACTS

--- March surveys of purchasing managers at factories globally showed a pickup in activity in China.

--- Plus economies with which it has close links, including Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

--- But major manufacturing economies including South Korea and Taiwan continued to register declines in activity.

--- A separate survey of Japanese businesses pointed to weaker confidence.

--- Europe's factories continued to suffer weak demand for their exports, partly drive by trade disputes with the US.

--- Germany has been hit particularly hard, since it relies heavily on exports to drive growth.

Why This Matters

The new data added to expectations that central banks will continue to loosen monetary policy to combat the slowdown. Economists worry that the longer manufacturing is in the dumps, the greater the risk its weakness spreads to other parts of the global economy that have so far remained robust, such as the services sector.

Citi's economists on Monday cut their global growth forecast for this year to 2.8% from 2.9% and warned the expansion could be even weaker if fragile confidence lessens the impact of stimulus measures in China and Europe.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

