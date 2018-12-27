Log in
Global Gymnastic Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Increased Awareness about Healthy Lifestyle to Boost Demand | Technavio

12/27/2018 | 04:26pm CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global gymnastic equipment market to have an incremental growth of USD 73.7 million during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005259/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global gymnastic equipment market for the ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global gymnastic equipment market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing popularity of e-commerce channels is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global gymnastic equipment market 2019-2023. The online sales of gymnastic equipment have witnessed significant growth over the past decade due to the retailers and manufacturers efforts toward educating customers, streamlining the online retail process, and providing better aftersales services and targeted marketing campaigns. The growing penetration of smartphones and the internet worldwide will further increase the sales of gymnastic equipment through online portals, thus, driving the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global gymnastic equipment market is the increased awareness about healthy lifestyle:

Global gymnastic equipment market: Increased awareness about healthy lifestyle

The prevalence of sedentary behavior and physical inactivity exposes individuals to various health conditions such as anxiety, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Hence, individuals are increasingly adopting a healthy lifestyle. Also, social media helps create awareness about healthy lifestyle and the ways to achieve it through various fitness and training sports such as gymnastics, which, in turn, creates demand for gymnastic equipment.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Gymnastics offers several benefits such as better coordination and body awareness and increased strength of abdominal muscles. Strengthening these muscles can help relieve back pain, which is often found in today’s generation. Also, flexibility can help prevent injuries and everyday aches and pains. Gymnastics provides flexibility to the athlete when compared with other sports.”

Global gymnastic equipment market: Segmentation analysis

The global gymnastic equipment market research report provides market segmentation by distribution channel (DTC, modern trade, online and VAR) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest size of the market in 2018, accounting for USD 163 million. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increased awareness about healthy lifestyle and rise in childhood obesity.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
