Global Gymnastic Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Increased Awareness about Healthy Lifestyle to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global gymnastic equipment market to have an
incremental growth of USD 73.7 million during the forecast period,
according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of
the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005259/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global gymnastic equipment market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing popularity of e-commerce channels is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
gymnastic equipment market 2019-2023. The online sales of
gymnastic equipment have witnessed significant growth over the past
decade due to the retailers and manufacturers efforts toward educating
customers, streamlining the online retail process, and providing better
aftersales services and targeted marketing campaigns. The growing
penetration of smartphones and the internet worldwide will further
increase the sales of gymnastic equipment through online portals, thus,
driving the market.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global gymnastic equipment market is the increased
awareness about healthy lifestyle:
Global gymnastic equipment market: Increased
awareness about healthy lifestyle
The prevalence of sedentary behavior and physical inactivity exposes
individuals to various health conditions such as anxiety, obesity, type
2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Hence, individuals are increasingly
adopting a healthy lifestyle. Also, social media helps create awareness
about healthy lifestyle and the ways to achieve it through various
fitness and training sports such as gymnastics, which, in turn, creates
demand for gymnastic equipment.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Gymnastics offers
several benefits such as better coordination and body awareness and
increased strength of abdominal muscles. Strengthening these muscles can
help relieve back pain, which is often found in today’s generation.
Also, flexibility can help prevent injuries and everyday aches and
pains. Gymnastics provides flexibility to the athlete when compared with
other sports.”
Global gymnastic equipment market: Segmentation
analysis
The global gymnastic equipment market research report provides market
segmentation by distribution channel (DTC, modern trade, online and VAR)
and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest size of the market in 2018, accounting for
USD 163 million. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The
dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increased awareness
about healthy lifestyle and rise in childhood obesity.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005259/en/