Global Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Key Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

The global gynecological cancers therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 8.96 billion during the period 2019- 2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gynecological cancers therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio researchers, however, project the presence of a strong pipeline and new drug approvals as a key factor that will drive market growth. The emergence of novel therapies such as gene therapy, targeted therapy, and vaccines are changing the course of gynecological cancer treatment. This is mainly because these therapies are associated with advanced therapeutic mechanisms of action. Some of these mechanisms include angiogenesis inhibition, cell cycle inhibition, programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibition, and PARP inhibition.

This market research report on the global gynecological cancers therapeutics market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the availability of advanced diagnostic modalities as one of the key emerging trends in the global gynecological cancer therapeutics market:

Global Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics market: Availability of Advanced Diagnostic Modalities

As the early detection of gynecological cancer can help in effective treatment, the demand for advanced diagnostic tools is increasing. As a result, vendors are coming up with advanced diagnostic modalities that ensure an appropriate diagnosis of the disease by identifying targets for therapies. Some of the advanced diagnostic tools include DNA microarray, complementary DNA fingerprinting, molecular profiling, and polymerase chain reaction. The availability of such advanced diagnostic modalities will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Multiple organizations are striving to increase awareness about gynecological cancers. The growing awareness of this life-threatening disease is encouraging people to monitor their health and get the treatment at the earliest. This will have a major impact on the growth of the gynecological cancers therapeutics market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global gynecological cancers therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global gynecological cancers therapeutics market by type (uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and others) and product (targeted therapy and vaccination) and geographical regions (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The uterine cancer segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than 49% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 42% of the gynecological cancers therapeutics market. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2019-2023.

