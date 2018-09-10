Global HVDC Converter Stations Market 2018-2022| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global HVDC converter stations market to grow at a
CAGR of nearly 21% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the
market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year
growth.
The growing focus on energy efficiency is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
HVDC converter stations market 2018-2022. Energy efficiency
requires energy to be used efficiently throughout the energy chain, from
production to consumption. In a power grid, the power, in terms of the
quantity received, is always lower than the power produced at the
source. This is due to thermal losses owing to electrical resistivity
and conductivity of the transmitting material. These losses are
generally referred to as T&D losses. In 2014, the global average T&D
losses amounted to 8.2%.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global HVDC converter stations market is the growth in
offshore wind installations:
Global HVDC converter stations market: Growth
in offshore wind installations
The growth in offshore wind farm is one of the major drivers that is
boosting the demand for HVDC converter stations as the power generated
from offshore wind power plants requires connection to the grid. The
growth in offshore wind farms is usually located far from the grid.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on smart grid,
“Between years 1991-2001 and 2002-1026, the average distance of a wind
tower to be installed from the shore was 0.80 miles. At present, the
average distance to the shore has increased to 11.22 miles. This means
that power needs to be transmitted over long distances, which result in
high technical losses. However, HVDC can carry power over long distances
without significant power losses.”
Global HVDC converter stations market:
Segmentation analysis
The global HVDC converter stations market research report provides
market segmentation by technology (LCC and VSC) and by region (the
Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The LCC segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 95% of the market. This technology segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 87%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there
will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 18%.
