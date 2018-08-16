Global Hacksaw Blades Market to 2026 - Rapid Growth of Automobile Sector, Growing Technological Innovation, Rising Construction Projects, and Increasing Interest of Investors - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hacksaw
According to the report, the Global Hacksaw Blades Market is accounted
for $905.17 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1497.85 million by
2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
Rapid growth of automobile sector, growing technological innovation,
rising construction projects and increasing interest of investors are
some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, economic
slowdown and sluggishness in industrial growth are hampering the growth
market.
By teeth per Inch, 18 TPI hacksaw blades has a considerable growth in
the market due to its effectiveness in cutting at extensive range of
materials and collective with their broad ranging functions across
different end-use industry is expected to promote their growth during
the assessment period.
What the report offers:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
-
Market share analysis of the top industry players
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned
segments, sub segments and the regional markets
-
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats,
Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market
estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent
developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Hacksaw Blades Market, By Product
6 Global Hacksaw Blades Market, By Blade Type
7 Global Hacksaw Blades Market, By Teeth Per Inch
8 Global Hacksaw Blades Market, By Material Type
9 Global Hacksaw Blades Market, By Mechanism Type
10 Global Hacksaw Blades Market, By End-User
11 Global Hacksaw Blades Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
13 Company Profiling
-
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
-
Blackhawk Industries
-
Lenox
-
Westward
-
Milwaukee Hand Trucks
-
Dewalt
-
Disston
-
Apex Tool Group
-
Klein Tools
-
Texas Tool
-
Vermont American
-
CooperTools
-
Fein
-
Starrett
-
Irwin
-
Facom
