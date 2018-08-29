Global Hair Care Ingredients Market Outlook to 2021: Dominated by BASF, Dow Chemicals and Croda International - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hair
Hair care ingredients industry has been driven by consistent innovation
in terms of formulation and manufacturing coupled with robust demand
from hair care industry. Driven by the escalating beauty consciousness
among consumers in emerging economies along with increasing disposable
expenditure, the demand for high value ingredients is set to witness
considerable growth in the coming years.
Surfactants, conditioning polymers, and emollients are the major
ingredient segments in this market due to their wide application base.
With the mounting demand for hair conditioners across the globe, the
usage of conditional polymers is projected to witness significant growth
in the coming five years.
The trend of consumer preference towards products with natural
ingredients has been strengthening over time and is forecast to become
even stronger during the forecast period owing to rapidly spreading
awareness on damage caused by chemical products and benefits of natural
products.
Natural beauty products market is estimated to be valued at
approximately $31.5 billion in 2015 with strong presence in developed
nations of Europe and North America. However, APAC and Brazil offers
huge growth opportunities for the coming years.
Top companies are profiled with attributes like company overview,
financials, products, growth strategy and recent developments in the
business of hair care ingredients. This market is fairly consolidated
with top ten manufacturers accounting for more than half of the global
market.
Key Players
-
BASF SE (Germany)
-
Dow Chemicals (U.S.)
-
Croda International (U.K.)
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Hair Care Ingredients Market Landscape
4. Hair Care Ingredients Market Forces
5. Hair Care Ingredients Market - Strategic Analysis
6. Hair Care Products Market Overview
7. Personal Care Ingredients Market Overview
8. Hair Care Ingredients Market - by Ingredient
9. Hair Care Ingredients Market - by Product Type
10. Hair Care Ingredients Market - by Source
11. Hair Care Ingredients Market - by Geography
12. Hair Care Ingredients
13. Market Entropy
