Global Hair Care Ingredients Market Outlook to 2021: Dominated by BASF, Dow Chemicals and Croda International - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 08:19pm CEST

The "Hair Care Ingredients Market: By Ingredient; By Product Type; By Source; By Geography - Forecast 2016-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hair care ingredients industry has been driven by consistent innovation in terms of formulation and manufacturing coupled with robust demand from hair care industry. Driven by the escalating beauty consciousness among consumers in emerging economies along with increasing disposable expenditure, the demand for high value ingredients is set to witness considerable growth in the coming years.

Surfactants, conditioning polymers, and emollients are the major ingredient segments in this market due to their wide application base. With the mounting demand for hair conditioners across the globe, the usage of conditional polymers is projected to witness significant growth in the coming five years.

The trend of consumer preference towards products with natural ingredients has been strengthening over time and is forecast to become even stronger during the forecast period owing to rapidly spreading awareness on damage caused by chemical products and benefits of natural products.

Natural beauty products market is estimated to be valued at approximately $31.5 billion in 2015 with strong presence in developed nations of Europe and North America. However, APAC and Brazil offers huge growth opportunities for the coming years.

Top companies are profiled with attributes like company overview, financials, products, growth strategy and recent developments in the business of hair care ingredients. This market is fairly consolidated with top ten manufacturers accounting for more than half of the global market.

Key Players

  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Dow Chemicals (U.S.)
  • Croda International (U.K.)

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Hair Care Ingredients Market Landscape

4. Hair Care Ingredients Market Forces

5. Hair Care Ingredients Market - Strategic Analysis

6. Hair Care Products Market Overview

7. Personal Care Ingredients Market Overview

8. Hair Care Ingredients Market - by Ingredient

9. Hair Care Ingredients Market - by Product Type

10. Hair Care Ingredients Market - by Source

11. Hair Care Ingredients Market - by Geography

12. Hair Care Ingredients

13. Market Entropy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2bpjmt/global_hair_care?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
