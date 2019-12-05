Log in
Global Hair Dryer Market 2018-2022 | Growing Popularity of Tourmaline Hair Dryers to Boost Growth | Technavio

12/05/2019 | 02:31am EST

The global hair dryer market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204006016/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hair dryer market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hair dryer market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Consumers mostly prefer low-cost or mass range hair dryers which is contributing to the major share of low-cost hair dryer segment. The dominance of low-cost hair dryers is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to their benefits and improved performance. With technology and innovation in manufacturing techniques, several small players are manufacturing hair dryers at low costs. The performance delivered by these hair dryers is comparable to the branded hair dryers. Moreover, these low-cost hair dryers are also predominantly found in drug-stores and on e-commerce websites, making them easily accessible.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR20414

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Hair Dryer Market: Growing Popularity of Tourmaline Hair Dryers

Tourmaline is used in flat irons, curling irons, and hair dryers as it possesses natural ionic and infrared properties. Tourmaline is specifically beneficial in hair dryers because the negative ions it emits causes the water molecules in the hair to divide and evaporate faster, saving time and energy. Also, the negative ions and infrared heat from tourmaline hair dryers lock the hair cuticles and retain the moisture in the hair for shinier results. Moreover, tourmaline hair dryers are suitable for all hair types and are lighter in weight. Owing to these advantages, tourmaline hair dryers are gaining popularity among consumers. Manufacturers are also coming up with a variety of tourmaline hair dryers in all price ranges which attract consumer interest to purchase.

“The product innovation in terms of design and features and the rising online sales of hair dryers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Hair Dryer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global hair dryer market by product (cored hair dryers and cordless hair dryers), end-user (professional usage and individual usage), and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market share in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing sales of hair dryers through the established e-commerce and other online platforms in the US.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
