Global Hair Masks Market 2018-2022 | Growing Adoption of Products with Organic Compounds to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global hair masks market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for hair care products by men. The men's grooming products segment is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments during the forecast period. Like women, men increasingly prefer products that will enhance their personal appearance and looks. They prefer products for hair problems such as dandruff, grey hair, split ends, and hair loss. This will lead to growth in the demand for male grooming products, and consequently to the growth of the global hair masks market. There is a high demand for hair care products, including hair masks, from the male population, especially in the US and European countries. Therefore, many vendors are targeting the men's segment and introducing innovative offerings in the market.

This market research report on the global hair masks market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of products with organic compounds as one of the key emerging trends in the global hair masks market:

Global hair masks market: Growing adoption of products with organic compounds

Over the past five years, the global hair care market has witnessed a transformation in consumer buying behavior. Due to the adverse effects caused by the prolonged use of inorganic and synthetic hair care products (including hair masks), consumers are gravitating toward organic products as an appropriate solution for their day-to-day recurring hair care needs. However, organic hair care products (including hair masks) do not yield immediate results and ensure effective benefits over a prolonged period of use. Most of these hair masks contain organic ingredients such as olive oil egg, avocado, coconut oil aloe vera, banana, and others, to ensure permanent results. These ingredients are very helpful in soothing and repairing the damaged hair. Also, with the help of organic hair mask, hair becomes softer, shinier, and thicker, and gets deeply moisturized and nourished. Due to all these benefits, the global hair masks market is estimated to witness exponential growth in the next five years.

“The growing popularity of personal care products, including hair care, is driving the global hair masks market. Owing to the significant increase in the pollution globally, consumers are facing numerous hair-related problems like dry hair, scalp diseases, grey hair, dandruff, premature baldness, split ends, and others. As a result, consumers are more inclined to adopt hair care products, especially hair masks, to address the above-mentioned problems,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on personal products.

Global hair masks market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global hair masks market by product (strengthening hair mask and moisturizing hair mask), by application (individual and professional), by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 40%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.

