Global Harmonic Filters Market 2018-2022| Rising Need to Improve Power Quality to Boost Demand| Technavio

analysts forecast the global harmonic filters market to register an
incremental growth of USD 210 million during the forecast period,
according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of
the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.
Rising investments in renewable sources of energy is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
harmonic filters market 2018-2022. Renewable sources of energy
available for industries across the world are limited which is impacting
harmonic filters production as most governments have imposed stringent
regulations to control the use of resources. Hence, many countries such
as China, India, and Germany are increasing their investments to
generate power from renewable sources of energy to strengthen their
power supply. Thus, the increasing number of renewable power generation
and the smart power grid is expected to provide immense growth
opportunities to vendors that offer harmonic filters.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global harmonic filters market is the rising need to
improve power quality:
Global harmonic filters market: Rising need to
improve power quality
Power quality refers to the efficiency of power and high-power quality
refers to a situation when the power supply is always available within
the required frequency and the voltage tolerance and sinusoidal waveform
do not have any sags. Power network reliability issues and non-uniform
power quality have increased the need for efficient power supply and
harmonic filters in industrial and commercial premises. Thus, the demand
for equipment that ensures high power quality from end-users is growing.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Electricity has become a
key concern for various industries, especially in developing countries,
because of severe power shortages but harmonic filters can address
network reliability issues and ensure the standardization of power
quality by using power quality equipment such as surge arresters and
power quality meters. Thus, the rising focus on improving power quality
to reduce the strain on machines and increase their lifespan increases
the demand for harmonic filters.”
Global harmonic filters market: Segmentation
analysis
The global harmonic filters market research report provides market
segmentation by end-user (industrial and non-industrial) and by region
(the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more
than 38% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively.
The dominance of APAC can be attributed to the rising need to improve
power quality and presence of regulations that mandate the reduction of
harmonic distortion levels in industries.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
