Global Harrows Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Folding Harrows to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global harrows market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during
the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising focus on
effective heavy residue management. Harrowing is one of the most
important soil preparation methods in the agriculture industry. Vendors
such as Deere & Company offer harrows that are specially designed for
heavy residue management. For instance, the company offers DH13 Series
harrows, which are designed for harrowing tough residue conditions and
for heavy cutting needs. Such innovations will increase the demand for
harrows among farmers during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
harrows market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for folding
harrows as one of the key emerging trends in the global harrows market:
Global harrows market: Increasing demand for
folding harrows
The vendors of harrows are focusing on delivering equipment with added
features that ensure convenient operations in the fields. Harrows are
not required frequently in fields, but only at the time of soil
preparation. For instance, there are harrows available with a folding
option. Disc harrows mainly have this feature, as they have large side
sections that fold up to allow easier load transport and provide better
storage configurations. These sections also increase the flexibility of
harrows for the end-users. Some of the prominent vendors offering
folding harrows are KUBOTA, Kelly Engineering, and KUHN. These companies
also offer harrows with hydraulic folding options to ensure convenient
folding of the equipment. Therefore, the increasing demand for folding
harrows is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
“Apart from increasing demand for folding harrows, the growing
end-user inclination toward harrows with automated features, and the
rising need to ensure optimum seed bed preparation for upland crops are
factors that will enhance the growth of the global harrows market,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.
Global harrows market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global harrows market by
product (disk harrows and time harrows) and geographical regions (APAC,
EMEA, and the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 39%,
followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global
harrows market and register the highest incremental growth.
