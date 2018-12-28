Global Harrows Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Folding Harrows to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global harrows market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005045/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global harrows market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising focus on effective heavy residue management. Harrowing is one of the most important soil preparation methods in the agriculture industry. Vendors such as Deere & Company offer harrows that are specially designed for heavy residue management. For instance, the company offers DH13 Series harrows, which are designed for harrowing tough residue conditions and for heavy cutting needs. Such innovations will increase the demand for harrows among farmers during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global harrows market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for folding harrows as one of the key emerging trends in the global harrows market:

Global harrows market: Increasing demand for folding harrows

The vendors of harrows are focusing on delivering equipment with added features that ensure convenient operations in the fields. Harrows are not required frequently in fields, but only at the time of soil preparation. For instance, there are harrows available with a folding option. Disc harrows mainly have this feature, as they have large side sections that fold up to allow easier load transport and provide better storage configurations. These sections also increase the flexibility of harrows for the end-users. Some of the prominent vendors offering folding harrows are KUBOTA, Kelly Engineering, and KUHN. These companies also offer harrows with hydraulic folding options to ensure convenient folding of the equipment. Therefore, the increasing demand for folding harrows is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

“Apart from increasing demand for folding harrows, the growing end-user inclination toward harrows with automated features, and the rising need to ensure optimum seed bed preparation for upland crops are factors that will enhance the growth of the global harrows market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.

Global harrows market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global harrows market by product (disk harrows and time harrows) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 39%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global harrows market and register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005045/en/