Global Healthcare Analytics Market Outlook 2017-2026: Growing Government Initiatives to Raise EHR Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Healthcare Analytics market is expected to grow from $10.01 billion in 2017 to reach $75.84 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 25.2%.

Rising venture capital investments, growing government initiatives to raise electronic health record (EHR) adoption and increasing focus on improving patient outcomes are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.

However, huge cost of analytics solutions and lack of skilled personnel are some of the factors hampering the market growth. One of the major opportunities in the market is emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare business.

Healthcare analytics technology uses data for quantitative and qualitative analysis, is undergoing an industry transformation from volume-based medicines and reimbursement to value-based medicines and reimbursement. It has been increasingly occupying a vital role in global healthcare systems for boosting patient outcomes and improving the quality of care at affordable cost.

Healthcare organizations world over are increasingly leveraging the potential of data-backed decisions to develop patient engagement and experience. Additionally, it offers healthcare institutions crucial insights into revenue and risk models.

