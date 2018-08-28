Global Healthcare Analytics Market Outlook 2017-2026: Growing Government Initiatives to Raise EHR Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare
Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare Analytics market is expected to grow from $10.01
billion in 2017 to reach $75.84 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 25.2%.
Rising venture capital investments, growing government initiatives to
raise electronic health record (EHR) adoption and increasing focus on
improving patient outcomes are some of the key factors propelling the
market growth.
However, huge cost of analytics solutions and lack of skilled personnel
are some of the factors hampering the market growth. One of the major
opportunities in the market is emergence of social media and its impact
on the healthcare business.
Healthcare analytics technology uses data for quantitative and
qualitative analysis, is undergoing an industry transformation from
volume-based medicines and reimbursement to value-based medicines and
reimbursement. It has been increasingly occupying a vital role in global
healthcare systems for boosting patient outcomes and improving the
quality of care at affordable cost.
Healthcare organizations world over are increasingly leveraging the
potential of data-backed decisions to develop patient engagement and
experience. Additionally, it offers healthcare institutions crucial
insights into revenue and risk models.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Component
6 Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Type
7 Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Delivery Model
8 Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Application
9 Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By End User
10 Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
-
IBM Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Humedica, Inc.
-
Metric Insights, Inc.
-
Paradigm4
-
Rapid Insight, Inc.
-
Truven Health Analytics
-
Inovalon, Inc.,
-
MedeAnalytics, Inc.
-
McKesson Corporation
-
Optum Inc.
-
Cerner Corporation
-
Vitreoshealth
-
Scio Health Analytics
-
Verscend Technologies
