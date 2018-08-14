Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market to 2023 by Application, Service, Deployment, Pricing, Component, End User - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Application (EMR/HER, PACS, VNA, PHM, RECM), Service (SaaS, IaaS), Deployment (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Pricing (Pay as you go), Component (Software), End User (Healthcare Provider) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare cloud computing market is projected to USD 44.93 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 19.46 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

The global healthcare cloud computing market witnesses high competitive intensity as there are several big and many small firms with similar product offerings. These companies adopt various strategies (agreements, partnerships, collaborations, geographical expansion, and new product launches) to increase their market shares and establish a strong foothold in the global market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics, Wearable Devices, and IoT in Healthcare

Better Storage, Flexibility, and Scalability of Data Offered By Cloud Computing

Implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

Proliferation of New Payment Models and Cost-Efficiency of Cloud

Dynamic Nature of Health Benefit Plan Designs

Restraints

Concerns Over Data Security and Privacy

Migration From Legacy Systems is Considered as A Tedious Task By Providers

Opportunities

Emergence of Telecloud

Formation of Accountable Care Organizations

Challenges

Issues Related to the Interoperability of Cloud

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application

7 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model

8 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component

9 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model

10 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model

11 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End User

12 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

Allscripts

Athenahealth

Carecloud Corporation

Carestream Health (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

Eclinicalworks

GE Healthcare

IBM

Koninklijke Philips

NTT Data Corporation

Quality Systems, Inc.

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthineers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ph557k/global_healthcare?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005567/en/