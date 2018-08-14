Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market to 2023 by Application, Service, Deployment, Pricing, Component, End User - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare
The global healthcare cloud computing market is projected to USD 44.93
billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 19.46 billion in 2018, at a CAGR
of 18.2% during the forecast period.
The global healthcare cloud computing market witnesses high competitive
intensity as there are several big and many small firms with similar
product offerings. These companies adopt various strategies (agreements,
partnerships, collaborations, geographical expansion, and new product
launches) to increase their market shares and establish a strong
foothold in the global market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics, Wearable Devices, and IoT
in Healthcare
-
Better Storage, Flexibility, and Scalability of Data Offered By Cloud
Computing
-
Implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act
-
Proliferation of New Payment Models and Cost-Efficiency of Cloud
-
Dynamic Nature of Health Benefit Plan Designs
Restraints
-
Concerns Over Data Security and Privacy
-
Migration From Legacy Systems is Considered as A Tedious Task By
Providers
Opportunities
-
Emergence of Telecloud
-
Formation of Accountable Care Organizations
Challenges
-
Issues Related to the Interoperability of Cloud
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application
7 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model
8 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component
9 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model
10 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model
11 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End User
12 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
-
Allscripts
-
Athenahealth
-
Carecloud Corporation
-
Carestream Health (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)
-
Eclinicalworks
-
GE Healthcare
-
IBM
-
Koninklijke Philips
-
NTT Data Corporation
-
Quality Systems, Inc.
-
Sectra AB
-
Siemens Healthineers
