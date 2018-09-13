Global Healthcare IT Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of AI-enabled Emotion Recognition Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global healthcare IT market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006180/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global healthcare IT market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing focus on
improving efficiency and the quality of services by healthcare service
providers. Investing in IT hardware and software tools has reduced the
workload on doctors and support staff members in hospitals, which in
turn has improved the quality of treatment. The use of medical software
systems is also helping in appropriate decision making, providing
computerized reminders, and managing the work schedules of staff in an
automated manner. This has reduced human intervention and minimized the
time required to deliver patient services, thereby leading to the growth
of the overall global market.
This market research report on the global
healthcare IT market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of AI-enabled emotion
recognition technologies as one of the key emerging trends in the global
healthcare IT market:
Global healthcare IT market: Emergence of
AI-enabled emotion recognition technologies
Doctors and caregivers in the healthcare industry are increasingly
relying on evolving medical technologies such as AI for accurate ailment
diagnosis and patient treatment. AI has been garnering increasing
acceptance in the healthcare IT landscape. One use case of AI in
healthcare is emotion recognition wherein the solution is designed to
capture, interpret and respond to human emotions and moods.
For instance, telemedicine vendors (that specialize in telepsychiatry)
have started using emotion recognition technology to understand what
patients are feeling. The technology can be used on patients who are not
physically present and are not expressing their reactions to
psychiatrists. In the remote application of the technology, smartphones
and tablet cameras are used to capture the patient’s facial expressions.
The AI algorithm analyzes the expressions and provides an accurate
analysis of the emotional state of patients in real time.
“Improving healthcare services have led to an increase in the average
human lifespan. This has led to an increase in chronic diseases, and the
number of patients necessitating the need reduce the per-patient time of
a doctor and to increase the efficiency of treatment. The healthcare IT
solution will play a significant role in automating the treatment
process right from the admission of patients, to maintaining records of
treatment and scheduling follow-ups,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on IT professional services.
Global healthcare IT market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global healthcare IT market by
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 48%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the region of APAC is expected to show the highest incremental
growth while the other two regions are expected to see a decline in
their market share.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006180/en/