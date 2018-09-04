Global Healthcare Packaging Market 2018-2023 : A $161 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Healthcare Packaging Market - Segmented by End-user Vertical, Product
Type (Pouches, Bags, Clamshell Packs, Trays, Blister Packs, Caps and
Closures, Syringes, Intravenous Bags), and Region - Growth, Trends, and
Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global healthcare packaging market was valued at USD 107.2 billion
in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 160.9 billion by 2023,
growing at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The healthcare industry has witnessed rapid changes over time. Outbreak
of new diseases, growth in regulatory norms across the world, focus on
population health management, inventions, more informed customers, and
growth in the advanced healthcare systems are some of the factors, which
have augmented the need for medical devices packaging.
The market has gone through the seismic shift from traditional to the
current technological setup that is taking place in the manufacturing of
healthcare devices and products with huge investments in technological
research.
Key Highlights
-
Rising Focus on the Use of Longer Shelf Life Products to Augment the
Market Growth
-
Pharmaceutical Packaging is the Major Contributor
-
Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace
Major Developments in the Market
-
Berry Global Inc. announced to unveil two new medical packaging
solutions at the Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M) west exhibition.
-
Becton Dickinson and Company, one of the leading medical technology
company acquired C. R. Bard Inc.
-
Bemis entered into partnership with Dow Packaging and Specialty
Plastics and Ploykar Inc, to recycle plastic scrap.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
7. Investment Analysis
8. Future Outlook of the Healthcare Packaging Market
-
Indevco Group
-
Amcor Limited
-
Becton Dickinson & Co.
-
Bemis Healthcare Packaging
-
General Plastics Limited
-
DuPont (Tyvek)
-
Unither Pharmaceuticals
-
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3mb2m5/global_healthcare?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005488/en/