Global Healthcare Packaging Market 2018-2023 : A $161 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Healthcare Packaging Market - Segmented by End-user Vertical, Product Type (Pouches, Bags, Clamshell Packs, Trays, Blister Packs, Caps and Closures, Syringes, Intravenous Bags), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare packaging market was valued at USD 107.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 160.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The healthcare industry has witnessed rapid changes over time. Outbreak of new diseases, growth in regulatory norms across the world, focus on population health management, inventions, more informed customers, and growth in the advanced healthcare systems are some of the factors, which have augmented the need for medical devices packaging.

The market has gone through the seismic shift from traditional to the current technological setup that is taking place in the manufacturing of healthcare devices and products with huge investments in technological research.

Rising Focus on the Use of Longer Shelf Life Products to Augment the Market Growth

Pharmaceutical Packaging is the Major Contributor

Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace

Berry Global Inc. announced to unveil two new medical packaging solutions at the Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M) west exhibition.



Becton Dickinson and Company, one of the leading medical technology company acquired C. R. Bard Inc.



Bemis entered into partnership with Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics and Ploykar Inc, to recycle plastic scrap.

