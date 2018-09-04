Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Healthcare Packaging Market 2018-2023 : A $161 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 02:48pm CEST

The "Global Healthcare Packaging Market - Segmented by End-user Vertical, Product Type (Pouches, Bags, Clamshell Packs, Trays, Blister Packs, Caps and Closures, Syringes, Intravenous Bags), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare packaging market was valued at USD 107.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 160.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The healthcare industry has witnessed rapid changes over time. Outbreak of new diseases, growth in regulatory norms across the world, focus on population health management, inventions, more informed customers, and growth in the advanced healthcare systems are some of the factors, which have augmented the need for medical devices packaging.

The market has gone through the seismic shift from traditional to the current technological setup that is taking place in the manufacturing of healthcare devices and products with huge investments in technological research.

Key Highlights

  • Rising Focus on the Use of Longer Shelf Life Products to Augment the Market Growth
  • Pharmaceutical Packaging is the Major Contributor
  • Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace

Major Developments in the Market

  • Berry Global Inc. announced to unveil two new medical packaging solutions at the Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M) west exhibition.
  • Becton Dickinson and Company, one of the leading medical technology company acquired C. R. Bard Inc.
  • Bemis entered into partnership with Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics and Ploykar Inc, to recycle plastic scrap.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future Outlook of the Healthcare Packaging Market

  • Indevco Group
  • Amcor Limited
  • Becton Dickinson & Co.
  • Bemis Healthcare Packaging
  • General Plastics Limited
  • DuPont (Tyvek)
  • Unither Pharmaceuticals
  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3mb2m5/global_healthcare?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aMADARA COSMETICS : still aiming for EUR 10 million turnover this year
AQ
09:13aCYIENT : BlueBird Joint Venture Wins Its First Order from Indian Army for SpyLite Mini UAS - the Only System to Pass the Army's Extremely High Altitude Trial
AQ
09:12aMINOAN LINES S A : Itineraries Upon the Termination of the Strike by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Association
PU
09:12aTUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 04, 2018 - 09 : 00 AM EST Ebix Acquires Miles Software, A Leading Global Provider Of Asset & Wealth Management Software
PU
09:12aHUBSPOT : Platform Ecosystem Exceeds 200 Participating Partners
PU
09:12aFORTINET : FortiNAC Automates IoT Security for Digital Businesses
PU
09:12aNN : To Host Annual Investor Day
PU
09:12aWESTROCK : PDF format download (opens in new window)
PU
09:12aSAP : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record
PU
09:12aVIRGIN MONEY UK : Form 8.3 - Virgin Money Holdings Plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING to pay $900 million to settle Dutch money laundering case
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps
4MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.