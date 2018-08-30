Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market Outlook (2017-2026) Featuring Beltone, Duracell, Energizer, iCellTech, Miracle-Ear, Panasonic, Sony, Toshiba, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hearing
The growth of this market is majorly attributed the high prevalence of
hearing loss, rising geriatric population, growing online sales of
hearing aid devices, and emergence of Ito enabled hearing aid devices.
In addition, the rise in demand for technologically advanced hearing
aids and its batteries propels the market growth.
However, low penetration of hearing aids owing their high cost and low
awareness is expected to hamper the hearing aid batteries market growth.
The developing countries in Asia-Pacific region, such as India and
China, exhibit potential market expansion opportunities due to large
patient pool, upsurge in hearing-related problems, increasing awareness
amongst the patients, and developing healthcare infrastructure &
services due the growing government funding.
In 2017, the primary battery segment dominated the global hearing aid
batteries market as they are non-rechargeable batteries and has to be
continuously replaced. The hospital segment accounted for the maximum
market share in 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the
next few years.
In terms of geography, Europe is expected to dominate the global market
primarily due to factors such as the growing geriatric population in
countries such as Germany, Italy, & France; high prevalence of hearing
loss in the region, and high purchasing power of the patients. Also, the
growing awareness about these healthcare devices contributes the large
share of the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market, By Battery Type
6 Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market, By Application
7 Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
Beltone
-
Duracell
-
Energizer Holdings
-
iCellTech
-
Miracle-Ear
-
Montana Tech Components
-
NEXcell
-
Panasonic
-
Sivantos
-
Sony
-
Spectrum Brands
-
Starkey
-
Toshiba
-
ZhuHai Zhi Li Baterry
-
ZPower
