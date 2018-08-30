Log in
Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market Outlook (2017-2026) Featuring Beltone, Duracell, Energizer, iCellTech, Miracle-Ear, Panasonic, Sony, Toshiba, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 12:06pm CEST

The "Hearing Aid Batteries - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of this market is majorly attributed the high prevalence of hearing loss, rising geriatric population, growing online sales of hearing aid devices, and emergence of Ito enabled hearing aid devices. In addition, the rise in demand for technologically advanced hearing aids and its batteries propels the market growth.

However, low penetration of hearing aids owing their high cost and low awareness is expected to hamper the hearing aid batteries market growth.

The developing countries in Asia-Pacific region, such as India and China, exhibit potential market expansion opportunities due to large patient pool, upsurge in hearing-related problems, increasing awareness amongst the patients, and developing healthcare infrastructure & services due the growing government funding.

In 2017, the primary battery segment dominated the global hearing aid batteries market as they are non-rechargeable batteries and has to be continuously replaced. The hospital segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years.

In terms of geography, Europe is expected to dominate the global market primarily due to factors such as the growing geriatric population in countries such as Germany, Italy, & France; high prevalence of hearing loss in the region, and high purchasing power of the patients. Also, the growing awareness about these healthcare devices contributes the large share of the region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market, By Battery Type

6 Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market, By Application

7 Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

  • Beltone
  • Duracell
  • Energizer Holdings
  • iCellTech
  • Miracle-Ear
  • Montana Tech Components
  • NEXcell
  • Panasonic
  • Sivantos
  • Sony
  • Spectrum Brands
  • Starkey
  • Toshiba
  • ZhuHai Zhi Li Baterry
  • ZPower

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36kg84/global_hearing?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
