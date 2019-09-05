Global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market 2019-2023 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global hedgehog pathway inhibitors market size is poised to grow by USD 241.31 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the high risk factors for BCC and AML. In addition, the growth of geriatric population is expected to further boost the growth of the hedgehog pathway inhibitors market.

The high risk factors for BCC and AML is the major reason for the growth of the hedgehog pathway inhibitors market. There are many risk factors associated with the development of BCC and AML, such as exposure to UV radiation, history of skin cancer, chronic infections, skin inflammations, exposure to certain chemicals, and smoking. Such risk factors are increasing the prevalence of BCC and AML, which is expected to fuel the demand for hedgehog pathway inhibitors during the forecast period.

The incidence of hedgehog pathway-related cancer types, including AML, increases with age. Advanced age leads to an increase in frailty and comorbidities, which will have a major impact on the tolerance of AML patients to intensive treatment modalities. Moreover, physiological changes and poor tolerance to aggressive treatments with aging decreases the treatment outcomes. This increases the prevalence of AML and BCC among aged people, which will fuel the demand for hedgehog pathway inhibitors.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc.

MAX BioPharma Inc.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

PellePharm Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The hedgehog pathway inhibitors market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

BCC

AML

Key Regions for the Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitors Market – Global Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitors Market by application (chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), follicular lymphoma (FL), and other indications) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

MEK Inhibitors Market– Global MEK Inhibitors Market by product (MEKINIST, COTELLIC, and MEKTOVI) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

