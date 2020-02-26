Log in
Global Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Advanced Technologies Inc. and Airbus SE | Technavio

02/26/2020 | 12:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global helicopter blades market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 136.08 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005563/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 140-page report with TOC on “Helicopter Blades Market Analysis Report by Product (Main rotor blades and Tail rotor blades), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024.”

https://www.technavio.com/report/helicopter-blades-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades. In addition, the development of swash plateless helicopter blade pitch control system is anticipated to boost the growth of the helicopter blades market.

Helicopter blade manufacturers are increasing the use of composite materials such as glass-fiber-reinforced polymers (GFRP) and carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP) to improve aerodynamic and mechanical properties. These materials also help in obtaining desirable properties in certain directions and areas, which increases the durability and reliability of helicopter blades. Moreover, the use of composite materials significantly reduces noise and vibration levels in rotorcraft blades, which is crucial during flight. These factors are fueling the growth of the global helicopter blades market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Helicopter Blades Market Companies:

Advanced Technologies Inc.

Advanced Technologies Inc. operates the business across segments such as Rotor Systems and Composite Blades, Full Scale Models and Mockups, Wind Tunnel Models, and Large-Scale Composite Tooling. The company offers a wide range of main and tail rotor blades.

Airbus SE

Airbus SE operates the business across segments such as Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company designs, develops, and manufactures a wide range of civil and military helicopter blades.

Carson Helicopters Inc.

Carson Helicopters Inc. operates the business across segments such as Services, Composite Blades, and Aircraft Retrofit. The company manufactures a wide range of composite helicopter blades.

Ducommun Inc.

Ducommun Inc. operates the business across segments such as Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures aerostructure components for commercial aircraft, regional and business jet aircraft, military aircraft, commercial and military helicopters, and space launch vehicles.

Erickson Inc.

Erickson Inc. operates the business across segments such as Commercial Aviation Services, Defense and National Security, and Manufacturing and MRO. The company provides services such as design engineering and blade development.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Helicopter Blades Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

  • Main rotor blades
  • Tail rotor blades

Helicopter Blades Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


