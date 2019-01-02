Global Hemoglobinopathies Treatment Market 2019-2023 | Development of Gene Therapy to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global hemoglobinopathies treatment market is expected to post a
CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005501/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hemoglobinopathies treatment market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global hemoglobinopathies
treatment market is the rising awareness of SCD and thalassemia. These
diseases are the major types of hemoglobinopathies, which are passed
from parents to the offspring. The early detection of SCD and
thalassemia aids in treating them more effectively. Therefore,
government and non-government organizations are conducting awareness
programs to avoid the delay in the diagnosis and the unawareness of the
treatment options.
As per Technavio, the development of gene therapy will have a positive
impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the
forecast period. This global
hemoglobinopathies treatment market 2019-2023 research report
also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2018-2022.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of gene therapy as
one of the key emerging trends in the global hemoglobinopathies
treatment market:
Global hemoglobinopathies treatment market:
Development of gene therapy
Regenerative medicines such as gene therapy are one of the most
researched and advanced treatment methods. In gene therapy, the mutated
gene is taken from the patient and is modified genetically in the
laboratory, which is then administered back into the patient. Hence, the
genetically modified gene replaces the mutated genes. Although only a
few gene therapies are currently approved worldwide, they have proven to
be highly effective for the treatment of various activities.
Consequently, many companies are conducting clinical trials for the
treatment of hemoglobinopathies. The advances of regenerative medicines
in the clinical phases are expected to fuel the growth of the global
hemoglobinopathies treatment market.
“Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on collaboration for the
development of medications for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies.
These strategic alliances can enhance R&D activities for new drugs for
the management of hemoglobinopathies. Such initiatives are helping
companies to develop advanced therapeutics, which can be introduced
quickly into the market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global hemoglobinopathies treatment market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global hemoglobinopathies
treatment market by type (sickle cell disease, and thalassemia), and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over
40%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region
held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to
register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
