News : Companies
Global Hemophilia A Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Emerging Novel Convenient Approaches to Boost Demand | Technavio

12/27/2018 | 04:27pm CET

The global hemophilia A therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005260/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global hemophilia A therapeutics market f ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global hemophilia A therapeutics market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global hemophilia A therapeutics market is an increasing demand for prophylactic treatment. Prophylactic treatment for hemophilia A involves the regular infusion of clotting factor concentrates to prevent bleeding episodes and to reduce the risk of developing inhibitors. Additionally, results from magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have suggested that prophylactic clotting factor regimens prevent chronic microhemorrhage into joints and hemarthrosis that are associated with this disorder. Therefore, an increased number of patients are encouraged to use prophylactic treatments as a preventive approach for hemophilia A.

This market research report on the global hemophilia A therapeutics 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the emerging novel convenient approaches as one of the key emerging trends in the global hemophilia A therapeutics market:

Global hemophilia A therapeutics market: Emerging novel convenient approaches

Several novel therapies are emerging in the global hemophilia A therapeutics market. These therapies offer long-lasting therapeutic benefits, and some of them possess the potential to cure this disorder. One of the best examples of long-lasting therapy is AFSTYLA (marketed by CSL) which was approved in May 2016 by the FDA to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A. The therapy is the first and only single-chain product for hemophilia A and is specifically designed for long-lasting protection from bleeding episodes. Thus, the emergence of novel approaches is expected to boost the growth of the market.

“Apart from the increasing demand for prophylactic treatment, factors such as the rising prevalence of hemophilia A, the expanding support for the patients, and the availability of improved diagnostic modalities are expected to fuel the growth of the hemophilia A therapeutics market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global hemophilia A therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global hemophilia A therapeutics market by product (recombinant therapies, plasma-derived therapies, and hormonal therapies) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 47%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas region will continue to dominate the market and gain the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
