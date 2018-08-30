Log in
Global Hemp-based Foods Market 2018-2022| High Demand for Organic Hemp-based Foods to Boost Growth| Technavio

08/30/2018

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global hemp-based foods market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. The growing vegan population and increasing cases of celiac disease are key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005310/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hemp-based foods market from 2018 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hemp-based foods market from 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled Global Hemp-based Foods Market 2018-2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global hemp-based foods market into the following products:

  • Hemp seed-based foods
  • Hemp protein-based foods
  • Hemp oil-based foods

In 2017, the hemp seed-based foods segment accounted for 80.62% of the global market and is projected to reach 81.08% by 2022, exhibiting almost 0.46% increase in market share.

Global hemp-based foods market: Top emerging trend

The growing demand for organic hemp-based foods is an emerging trend in the food industry. The demand for organic food products is increasing at a fast pace. However, organic food products are usually priced higher than conventional ingredients. The premium price is due to the comparatively higher production costs as well as consumers’ willingness to pay extra for the organic food products. With growing health awareness about the harmful effects of ingredients used in the food and beverage industry, the demand for organic food products is increasing. This trend is even applicable to hemp-based food products, and currently, many players are selling organic hemp food products to cater to this consumer base.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Hemp-based Foods Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by product (hemp seed-based foods, hemp protein-based foods, hemp oil-based foods)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Compass Diversified Holdings, Hempco, Hemp Foods Australia, Canopy Growth, Naturally Splendid Enterprises, Nutiva)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.