Global Hemp-based Foods Market 2018-2022| High Demand for Organic Hemp-based Foods to Boost Growth| Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global hemp-based foods market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR
of over 24% during the forecast period. The growing vegan population and
increasing cases of celiac disease are key factors triggering the growth
of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Hemp-based Foods Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis
of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global hemp-based foods
market into the following products:
-
Hemp seed-based foods
-
Hemp protein-based foods
-
Hemp oil-based foods
In 2017, the hemp seed-based foods segment accounted for 80.62% of the
global market and is projected to reach 81.08% by 2022, exhibiting
almost 0.46% increase in market share.
Global hemp-based foods market: Top emerging trend
The growing demand for organic hemp-based foods is an emerging trend in
the food industry. The demand for organic food products is increasing at
a fast pace. However, organic food products are usually priced higher
than conventional ingredients. The premium price is due to the
comparatively higher production costs as well as consumers’ willingness
to pay extra for the organic food products. With growing health
awareness about the harmful effects of ingredients used in the food and
beverage industry, the demand for organic food products is increasing.
This trend is even applicable to hemp-based food products, and
currently, many players are selling organic hemp food products to cater
to this consumer base.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
