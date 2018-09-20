Global High Performance Computing Market 2018-2022 | APAC Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the global high performance computing market (HPC) research
report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a
CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of
HPC systems by businesses and enterprises is one of the key market
drivers.
This research report titled ‘Global
High Performance Computing Market 2018-2022’ provides an
in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market
trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
The global high performance computing market analysis categorizes the
market into the following segments by region:
In 2017, the APAC region accounted for 44% of the high performance
computing market share and is projected to contribute to around 45%
share by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.
Global high performance computing market: Top emerging trend
The increasing interest toward quantum computing is an emerging market
trend. Quantum computing is a technology, which applies the laws of
quantum mechanics to computational ability. Quantum computing includes
data in three forms - 1, 0, and the superposition of 1 and 0 - which are
known as qubits or quantum bits. These multiple states allow quantum
computers to possess enormous powers.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global High Performance Computing Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud)
-
Market segmentation by component (server, storage, application,
services, and middleware)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Cray, Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard
Enterprise, IBM, and Lenovo)
