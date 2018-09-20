Global High Performance Computing Market 2018-2022 | APAC Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the global high performance computing market (HPC) research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises is one of the key market drivers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005910/en/

According to the global high performance computing market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of around 5% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global High Performance Computing Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The global high performance computing market analysis categorizes the market into the following segments by region:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

In 2017, the APAC region accounted for 44% of the high performance computing market share and is projected to contribute to around 45% share by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global high performance computing market: Top emerging trend

The increasing interest toward quantum computing is an emerging market trend. Quantum computing is a technology, which applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational ability. Quantum computing includes data in three forms - 1, 0, and the superposition of 1 and 0 - which are known as qubits or quantum bits. These multiple states allow quantum computers to possess enormous powers.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global High Performance Computing Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud)

Market segmentation by component (server, storage, application, services, and middleware)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Cray, Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Lenovo)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005910/en/