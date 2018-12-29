Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2018-2022 | 18% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market is expected
to post a CAGR of close to 18% during the period 2018-2022, according to
the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005076/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing need to
reduce contamination of food products. Food can be contaminated at any
point during production, shipping, and processing. Meat and poultry can
become contaminated during slaughter when it comes in contact with the
contents of animals' intestines. Similarly, fresh fruits and vegetables
can be contaminated if they are washed or irrigated with water that has
been contaminated. HPP equipment protects and defends food products from
bacteria by subjecting them to high pressure. HPP is also considered as
a natural process, which uses purified cold water to neutralize
foodborne pathogens without preservatives and chemicals. Hence, HPP can
curb the spread of foodborne pathogens, thereby minimizing the risk of
food contamination. The growing need to reduce food contamination will
encourage food processing companies to implement HPP in their plants.
Therefore, the growing need to reduce food contamination may fuel the
growth of global HPP equipment market during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market 2018-2022 also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the forecast period.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing preference for HPP food
and beverage products as one of the key emerging trends in the global
HPP equipment market:
Global HPP equipment market: Growing preference
for HPP food and beverage products
There has been growing demand for healthy food products to avoid issues
associated with the presence of harmful bacteria. This will increase the
demand for food processing equipment that can curb the growth of
bacteria in food products. This may impact the growing demand for modern
technologies such as HPP among the food processing companies. Moreover,
several food processing companies are focusing on expanding their range
of HPP processed food products. For instance, in May 2018, BRIGHT FOODS
added innovation to the emerging refrigerated bars with the launch of
new HPP processed Bright bars. Therefore, the growing focus of food and
beverage processing companies to expand their high-pressure processed
product lines may influence the growth of global HPP equipment market
during the forecast period.
“Apart from growing preferences for HPP food and beverages, some
other major aspects boosting the growth of the market are growing
inclination for clean label products among consumers, the rising need to
increase the shelf life of food products with adequate nutrient content,
and the increasing end-user preference for advance HPP equipment,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service.
Global HPP equipment market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global HPP market by
application (fruits and vegetables, meat products, beverages, and
seafood) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 59%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the
Americas is expected to continue dominating the global HPP market as
well as register the highest incremental growth.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005076/en/