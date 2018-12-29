Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2018-2022 | 18% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 18% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing need to reduce contamination of food products. Food can be contaminated at any point during production, shipping, and processing. Meat and poultry can become contaminated during slaughter when it comes in contact with the contents of animals' intestines. Similarly, fresh fruits and vegetables can be contaminated if they are washed or irrigated with water that has been contaminated. HPP equipment protects and defends food products from bacteria by subjecting them to high pressure. HPP is also considered as a natural process, which uses purified cold water to neutralize foodborne pathogens without preservatives and chemicals. Hence, HPP can curb the spread of foodborne pathogens, thereby minimizing the risk of food contamination. The growing need to reduce food contamination will encourage food processing companies to implement HPP in their plants. Therefore, the growing need to reduce food contamination may fuel the growth of global HPP equipment market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing preference for HPP food and beverage products as one of the key emerging trends in the global HPP equipment market:

Global HPP equipment market: Growing preference for HPP food and beverage products

There has been growing demand for healthy food products to avoid issues associated with the presence of harmful bacteria. This will increase the demand for food processing equipment that can curb the growth of bacteria in food products. This may impact the growing demand for modern technologies such as HPP among the food processing companies. Moreover, several food processing companies are focusing on expanding their range of HPP processed food products. For instance, in May 2018, BRIGHT FOODS added innovation to the emerging refrigerated bars with the launch of new HPP processed Bright bars. Therefore, the growing focus of food and beverage processing companies to expand their high-pressure processed product lines may influence the growth of global HPP equipment market during the forecast period.

“Apart from growing preferences for HPP food and beverages, some other major aspects boosting the growth of the market are growing inclination for clean label products among consumers, the rising need to increase the shelf life of food products with adequate nutrient content, and the increasing end-user preference for advance HPP equipment,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service.

Global HPP equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global HPP market by application (fruits and vegetables, meat products, beverages, and seafood) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 59%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the global HPP market as well as register the highest incremental growth.

