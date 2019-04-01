Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market 2019-2023 | Advances in HSS Cutting Tools to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global high-speed steel cutting tools market is expected to post a
CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased focus on
efficient and reliable machining. The most important aspect of any
product development process is the design that helps give the desired
shape to the final product. HSS cutting tools are fixed on CNC metal
cutting machines to develop complex products and shapes. Owing to the
inherent properties, such as high wear resistance and the hardness of
HSS cutting tools even in high-temperature operations, HSS cutting tools
are suitable for mass production. HSS cutting tools have a long tool
life due to their excellent hardness and toughness, and they consume
less power when compared to other metal cutting tools. Thus, owing to
the increased focus of manufacturers on performing efficient and
reliable machining, the adoption of HSS cutting tools is expected to
rise during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the advances in HSS cutting tools will have a positive
impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the
forecast period. This global
high-speed steel cutting tools market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global high-speed steel cutting tools market:
Advances in HSS cutting tools
HSS cutting tools can be divided into molybdenum HSS cutting tools and
tungsten HSS cutting tools. Tungsten has a major composition in T-1 and
M-2 grade, whereas molybdenum is found in higher quantity in M-7 and
M-42 grade of HSS cutting tools. To increase the efficiency and quality
of HSS cutting tools, vendors are focusing on using powder metallurgy,
which is one of the newest advances in HSS tools market. The use of HSS
with powder metallurgy (HSS-PM) offers a higher content of alloy, which
offers unique properties to improve wear resistance, toughness, and
hardness. Using HSS-PM ensures a longer tool life, with additional
benefits such as improved feed and speed performance. It also ensures
reduced friction for accurate chip creation, less heat generation, and
improved surface quality of finished parts. Moreover, continuous R&D
activities have increased the focus of vendors on developing powder
metallurgy to enhance the quality of HSS cutting tools. This is expected
to boost the growth of the overall global market, during the forecast
period.
“Another major factor boosting the growth of HSS cutting tools is the
increasing demand from the automotive industry. HSS cutting tools have a
dominant share in the automotive industry and are used for milling,
grinding, and broaching automotive car parts. HSS cutting tools provide
an efficient and economical option to increase overall productivity,
owing to their high precision, durability, and repeatability during
manufacturing operations. Also, the various advances taking place in the
HSS cutting tools will become advantageous for the automotive industry
and boost sales for both the markets,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio.
Global high-speed steel cutting tools market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global high-speed steel cutting
tools market by product (milling tools, drilling tools, tapping tools,
and other tools) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America,
South America, and MEA).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North
America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental
growth due to the region having the largest concentration of
manufacturing industries such as construction, aerospace, and automotive
industries.
