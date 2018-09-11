Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2018-2022| Adoption of Digital Badges to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global higher education testing and assessment market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing adoption of digital badges is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global higher education testing and assessment market 2018-2022. Many higher education institutions are adopting digital badges in their assessment methodologies. Digital badges are a graphical representation of the performance of people. They are a validated indicator of the accomplishment, skill, and quality of students in both academic and non-academic learning environments. Using digital badges, schools and universities can measure and quantify the skill levels of students and their achievements.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global higher education testing and assessment market is the transition of educational institutions to formative assessment:

Global higher education testing and assessment market: Transition of educational institutions to formative assessment

Several educational institutions have shifted from traditional summative assessments to formative assessments in the past few years. Formative assessments assess students based on strategic questioning, projects, questionnaires, quizzes, and other such techniques. The use of formative assessment improves the performance of students and the interaction between students and faculties. Hence, it is considered an integral part of effective learning.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on K12 and higher education, “Several initiatives such as the Re-engineering Assessment Practices encourage the adoption of formative assessments. For instance, the University of Edinburgh devised the principle of good formative assessment under REAP. The project supports the use of formative assessment techniques in higher education. It enables students to monitor, self-direct, and manage their learning.”

Global higher education testing and assessment market: Segmentation analysis

The global higher education testing and assessment market research report provides market segmentation by product (academic and non-academic), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the academic segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 74% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. The Americas will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

