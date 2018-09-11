Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2018-2022| Adoption of Digital Badges to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global higher education testing and assessment
market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast
period, according to their latest market research report.
The increasing adoption of digital badges is one of the major trends
being witnessed in the global
higher education testing and assessment market 2018-2022. Many
higher education institutions are adopting digital badges in their
assessment methodologies. Digital badges are a graphical representation
of the performance of people. They are a validated indicator of the
accomplishment, skill, and quality of students in both academic and
non-academic learning environments. Using digital badges, schools and
universities can measure and quantify the skill levels of students and
their achievements.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global higher education testing and assessment market
is the transition of educational institutions to formative assessment:
Global higher education testing and assessment
market: Transition of educational institutions to formative assessment
Several educational institutions have shifted from traditional summative
assessments to formative assessments in the past few years. Formative
assessments assess students based on strategic questioning, projects,
questionnaires, quizzes, and other such techniques. The use of formative
assessment improves the performance of students and the interaction
between students and faculties. Hence, it is considered an integral part
of effective learning.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on K12 and
higher education, “Several initiatives such as the Re-engineering
Assessment Practices encourage the adoption of formative assessments.
For instance, the University of Edinburgh devised the principle of good
formative assessment under REAP. The project supports the use of
formative assessment techniques in higher education. It enables students
to monitor, self-direct, and manage their learning.”
Global higher education testing and assessment
market: Segmentation analysis
The global higher education testing and assessment market research
report provides market segmentation by product (academic and
non-academic), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides
an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the two major products, the academic segment held the largest market
share in 2017, contributing to around 74% of the market. This product
segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively.
The Americas will continue to dominate the market during the forecast
period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
