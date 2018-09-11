Log in
Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2018-2022| Adoption of Digital Badges to Boost Demand| Technavio

09/11/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global higher education testing and assessment market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005775/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global higher education testing and asse ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global higher education testing and assessment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing adoption of digital badges is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global higher education testing and assessment market 2018-2022. Many higher education institutions are adopting digital badges in their assessment methodologies. Digital badges are a graphical representation of the performance of people. They are a validated indicator of the accomplishment, skill, and quality of students in both academic and non-academic learning environments. Using digital badges, schools and universities can measure and quantify the skill levels of students and their achievements.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global higher education testing and assessment market is the transition of educational institutions to formative assessment:

Global higher education testing and assessment market: Transition of educational institutions to formative assessment

Several educational institutions have shifted from traditional summative assessments to formative assessments in the past few years. Formative assessments assess students based on strategic questioning, projects, questionnaires, quizzes, and other such techniques. The use of formative assessment improves the performance of students and the interaction between students and faculties. Hence, it is considered an integral part of effective learning.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on K12 and higher education, “Several initiatives such as the Re-engineering Assessment Practices encourage the adoption of formative assessments. For instance, the University of Edinburgh devised the principle of good formative assessment under REAP. The project supports the use of formative assessment techniques in higher education. It enables students to monitor, self-direct, and manage their learning.”

Global higher education testing and assessment market: Segmentation analysis

The global higher education testing and assessment market research report provides market segmentation by product (academic and non-academic), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the academic segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 74% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. The Americas will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
