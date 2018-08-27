Global Highly Visible Packaging Market to 2023: FMCG Holds Major Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Highly Visible Packaging Market - Segmented by Type, Applications (Food
and Beverage, Health Care, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fashion and
Apparels,Electronics and Appliances,Automotive), and Region - Growth,
Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)"
offering.
The global highly visible packaging market is expected to grow at a rate
of 10.2%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).
Differentiation in Product Packaging is Driving the Market
Packaging is now generally regarded as an essential component of our
modern lifestyle, and for the way, business is organized. A package's
most important role is its ability to sell the product and build a brand
image. Highly visible packaging allows a company to differentiate its
products from that of competitors in the market, and also helps to
increase visibility owing to features, such as attractiveness. Moreover,
with the capability to be durable, such as highly protective covering
and tamper-proof makes it a profitable option for product manufacturers,
and indirectly for consumers.
Key Highlights
-
Plastic Container Packaging is Dominating the Market
-
FMCG Holds Major Market Share
-
North America Region Dominated the Market
Notable Development in the Market
-
Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, manufacturer and supplier of consumer
food & beverage packaging and storage products announced that it has
entered into an agreement to sell the Asian packaging operations of
Closure Systems and Graham Packaging Guangzhou Co. Ltd to Pact Group
Holdings Limited. However, the agreement would not affect the Japanese
market of Closure Systems International. The sale price payable on
completion is USD 99 million, subject to certain adjustments,
including adjustments based upon Adjusted EBITDA for the 2017
financial period, closing date net debt and working capital.
