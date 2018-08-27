Global Highly Visible Packaging Market to 2023: FMCG Holds Major Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Highly Visible Packaging Market - Segmented by Type, Applications (Food and Beverage, Health Care, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fashion and Apparels,Electronics and Appliances,Automotive), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global highly visible packaging market is expected to grow at a rate of 10.2%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Differentiation in Product Packaging is Driving the Market

Packaging is now generally regarded as an essential component of our modern lifestyle, and for the way, business is organized. A package's most important role is its ability to sell the product and build a brand image. Highly visible packaging allows a company to differentiate its products from that of competitors in the market, and also helps to increase visibility owing to features, such as attractiveness. Moreover, with the capability to be durable, such as highly protective covering and tamper-proof makes it a profitable option for product manufacturers, and indirectly for consumers.

Key Highlights

Plastic Container Packaging is Dominating the Market

FMCG Holds Major Market Share

North America Region Dominated the Market

Notable Development in the Market

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, manufacturer and supplier of consumer food & beverage packaging and storage products announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Asian packaging operations of Closure Systems and Graham Packaging Guangzhou Co. Ltd to Pact Group Holdings Limited. However, the agreement would not affect the Japanese market of Closure Systems International. The sale price payable on completion is USD 99 million, subject to certain adjustments, including adjustments based upon Adjusted EBITDA for the 2017 financial period, closing date net debt and working capital.

