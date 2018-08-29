Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Holographic Display Market 2018-2024 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 34.3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:31am EDT

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Holographic Display Market: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global holographic display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period 2018-2024 to reach revenue of $5,210.00 million by 2024.

The global holographic display market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, driven by key factors such as growing preference for holographic display solutions for brand advertising over traditional advertising practices, rising interest on incorporating holographic display technologies in medical applications, and increasing preference for holographic display solutions in stage performance & events.

In addition, with an increase in the volume of consumer electronics devices, such as mobile phones and televisions, the integration of holographic display solutions into consumer electronics applications is expected to generate new business opportunities. However, the high cost coupled with customer concerns over ROI and poor visibility in high brightness are the key factors restraining the market growth.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented based on types, display type, applications, and regions. Based on types, the market is segmented into true holographic display and other commercial holographic display. Based on the display type, the market is segmented into interactive and non-interactive; among these, non-interactive holographic display was dominant in 2017 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. In terms of applications, the market is segmented into commercial, medical, gaming & entertainment, education, automotive, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the holographic display market, followed by Europe with a minimal market share difference. In terms of revenue, the Americas accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Majority of the businesses/companies in this region are focusing on upgrading their existing display technologies for marketing and advertising to enhance customer engagement.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Summary
1.1 Executive Summary
1.2 Scope of the Report
1.3 Industry Trends
1.4 PEST Analysis

2 Report Outline
2.1 Research Methodology
2.2 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Global Holographic Display Market

4 Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Definition
4.3 Segmentation

5 Market Characteristics
5.1 Market Trends
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Growing preference for holographic display solutions for brand advertising over the traditional advertising practices
5.2.3 Rising interest on incorporating holographic display technologies in medical applications
5.2.4 Increasing preference for holographic display solutions in stage performance and events
5.2.5 Restraints
5.2.6 High cost coupled with customer concerns over return on investment
5.2.7 Poor visibility in high brightness environment
5.2.8 Opportunities
5.2.9 Holographic display solutions for consumer electronics applications
5.2.10 Integrating holographic display technologies in educational settings
5.3 DRO - Impact Analysis

6 Global Holographic Display Market, by Type: Market Size and Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 True holographic display
6.3 Other Commercial Holographic Display

7 Global Holographic Display Market by Display Type: Market Size & Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Interactive
7.3 Non-Interactive

8 Global Holographic Display Market by Application: Market Size & Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Medical
8.4 Gaming & Entertainment
8.5 Education
8.6 Automotive
8.7 Others

9 Global Holographic Display Market by Regions

10 Vendor Profiles

  • Provision Holding, Inc.
  • Realfiction
  • SeeReal Technologies S.A.
  • RealView Imaging Ltd.
  • Konica Minolta, Inc.
  • MDH Hologram
  • Holoxica Ltd.
  • Voxon Photonics
  • Real Vision
  • AV Concepts, Inc.
  • Marvel Technology (China) Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jz3pg3/global?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Hardware

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4E and Preliminary Financial Report
PU
10:16aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : ex-CEO to appear in parliament next week over accounting scandal
RE
10:15aCEAPRO INC. : Settles Judgements in AVAC Ltd. Actions
AQ
10:15aSKYWORKS : to Present at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
AQ
10:15aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Thermofisher Differential Ion Mobility Interface Boosts Proteomics
AQ
10:15aRCR TOMLINSON : Announces fy18 results and a capital raising to strengthen balance sheet
AQ
10:15aLOCKHEED MARTIN : U.s. air force's first advanced gps iii satellite shipped to cape canaveral for launch
AQ
10:15aQAD : Announces Passing of Chief Executive Officer Karl Lopker
AQ
10:15aINTEL : Building a Future Computer That Will 'Look Like No Other'
AQ
10:15aPITTLER MASCHINENFABRIK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
4GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
5IQE PLC : IQE : H1 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.