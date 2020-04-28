Global Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2020-2024 | Increased Landscaping and Gardening Activities to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The global home outdoor pest control devices market size is expected to grow by USD 194.96 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact cab be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The number of households engaging in gardening activities has increased significantly. In addition, most consumers in the US are increasingly preferring staycations, which means they spend their vacations at home and participate in leisure activities, including outdoor activities. Consequently, individuals focus more on outdoor landscaping, which in turn generates a high demand for home outdoor pest control devices. Organic backyard farming is also gaining popularity in emerging countries. Moreover, rapid economic development in China has led to a rise in the number of residential buildings projects. Such developments are expected to drive the demand for landscaping services, which will consequently increase the demand for home outdoor pest control devices.

As per Technavio, advancements in technology and innovations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market: Advancements in Technology and Innovations

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product development and innovative technologies to sustain in the market. New products launched by the home outdoor pest control devices vendors are safer and effective. Manufacturers have also launched multifunctional sprays that kill mosquitoes and flies through instant knock-outs. In addition, verminator, an ultrasonic rat and mouse repellent, which uses electromagnetic technology to repel rodents has been launched in the market. A laser bug zapper, which produces a 2-6-millimeter-wide beam with an ideal range of 25-100 meters, has also been introduced. Other innovations include solar-rechargeable and battery-operated ultrasonic pest repellents, motion sensors, and intruder alarms.

“Factors such as the advent of green roofs, and the rising popularity of gardening in developing nations will have a significant impact on the growth of the home outdoor pest control devices market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the home outdoor pest control devices market by product (zappers, bird deterrents, citronella candles and torches, rodent traps, and repellents) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the home outdoor pest control devices market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rise in the number of home lawns and the trend of outdoor dining and outdoor house parties.

