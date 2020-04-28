Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2020-2024 | Increased Landscaping and Gardening Activities to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

The global home outdoor pest control devices market size is expected to grow by USD 194.96 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact cab be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005786/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The number of households engaging in gardening activities has increased significantly. In addition, most consumers in the US are increasingly preferring staycations, which means they spend their vacations at home and participate in leisure activities, including outdoor activities. Consequently, individuals focus more on outdoor landscaping, which in turn generates a high demand for home outdoor pest control devices. Organic backyard farming is also gaining popularity in emerging countries. Moreover, rapid economic development in China has led to a rise in the number of residential buildings projects. Such developments are expected to drive the demand for landscaping services, which will consequently increase the demand for home outdoor pest control devices.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43039

As per Technavio, advancements in technology and innovations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market: Advancements in Technology and Innovations

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product development and innovative technologies to sustain in the market. New products launched by the home outdoor pest control devices vendors are safer and effective. Manufacturers have also launched multifunctional sprays that kill mosquitoes and flies through instant knock-outs. In addition, verminator, an ultrasonic rat and mouse repellent, which uses electromagnetic technology to repel rodents has been launched in the market. A laser bug zapper, which produces a 2-6-millimeter-wide beam with an ideal range of 25-100 meters, has also been introduced. Other innovations include solar-rechargeable and battery-operated ultrasonic pest repellents, motion sensors, and intruder alarms.

“Factors such as the advent of green roofs, and the rising popularity of gardening in developing nations will have a significant impact on the growth of the home outdoor pest control devices market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the home outdoor pest control devices market by product (zappers, bird deterrents, citronella candles and torches, rodent traps, and repellents) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the home outdoor pest control devices market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rise in the number of home lawns and the trend of outdoor dining and outdoor house parties.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:29pSTARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
RE
06:29pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : to require all passengers to wear face coverings
AQ
06:29pUltragenyx Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
GL
06:28pAEROJET ROCKETDYNE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28pWATERSTONE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28pFARO TECHNOLOGIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:26pAURA MINERALS : Provides Further Update Regarding Operations in Honduras
AQ
06:26pLA Superior Court Judge Grants Miller Barondess, LLP's Restraining Order Against City of Norwalk Regarding State/County Plan to Place Homeless in a Local Hotel
BU
06:25pUpco International Inc. Has Been Accepted as a StreamOn Partner
NE
06:24pSILICON MOTION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prepreg Market in North America 2020-2024 | Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive Sector to Boost ..
2AKAZOO S.A. : SONG INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Akazoo S.A. a..
3SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATIO : Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2020
4ALDERON IRON ORE CORP. : ALDERON IRON ORE : Provides Corporate Update
5GT GOLD CORP. : GT GOLD : Provides Saddle North Geological Model and 2020 Plan for Exploration

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group