Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Through 2023 | Technavio

0
12/04/2019 | 05:01am EST

The global home Wi-Fi router market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005324/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global home wi-fi router market 2019-2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

Consumers are increasingly adopting smart home technologies such as AI-enabled smart home controllers and smart hubs to remotely control appliances. To capitalize on this trend electronic appliance manufacturers are offering a wide range of smart appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, TVs, and microwave ovens. These devices require wireless technologies such as a Wi-Fi network to ensure seamless connectivity with smart home devices. With the increasing adoption of smart homes, the demand for home Wi-Fi routers is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31020

As per Technavio, the partnership among telecom network providers and Wi-Fi router manufacturers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market: Partnership Among Telecom Network Providers and Wi-Fi Router Manufacturers

Telecom providers in developing countries such as China and India are partnering with Wi-Fi router manufacturers to offer high-speed data connectivity. This is helping both telecom providers and Wi-Fi router manufacturers to expand their consumer base and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in 2017, Airtel India collaborated with a leading Wi-Fi router manufacturer to develop the 5G network and offer 5G routers for its new customers in India. Such collaborations are increasing the sale of home Wi-Fi routers and thereby boosting the growth of the market.

“Technological advances in home Wi-Fi routers and the availability of advanced features in home Wi-Fi routers will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global home Wi-Fi routers market by type (fixed Wi-Fi router and mobile Wi-Fi router) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to emerge as the largest market for home Wi-Fi routers. This is due to the expanding market for online digital content in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
