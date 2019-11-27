Global Hops Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With BarthHaas GmbH & Co. KG and Bintani Australia Pty. Ltd. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global hops market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 231.9 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing applications of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries. In addition, the increasing emphasis on dual-purpose hops is anticipated to boost the growth of the hops market.

Hops have anti-carcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. They are also rich in antioxidants and are used in the treatment of diabetes. With the increase in risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and high blood pressure, people are adopting healthy diets and are making strong demand for products that have medicinal properties. This has also increased the use of hops in the pharmaceutical industry. They are used to manufacture drugs for the treatment of sleep disorders, nervousness, and anxiety. Hops are also used as a replacement for antibiotics and are used in beet sugar processing, animal feed, and production of ethanol and several processed foods due to their antibiotic properties. Thus, the increased use of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Hops Companies:

BarthHaas GmbH & Co. KG

BarthHaas GmbH & Co. KG operates the business across segments such as Classic Products, Advanced Products, and Creative Products. The company offers a wide range of hops products. Some of the key offerings of the company include Cluster Doldenhopfen, Mosaic Doldenhopfen, Comet US Whole Hop, and Warrior Doldenhopfen.

Bintani Australia Pty. Ltd.

Bintani Australia Pty. Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Malts, Hops, Food, Yeast, and Others. The company offers various types of hops such as Aramis, African Queen, Archer, Belma, Bobek, and Bravo.

Charles Faram Ltd.

Charles Faram Ltd. operates the business across the two segments, Hop Products and Other Products. The company offers various types of hops, such as HopShot, HopBurst, HopPlus, and HopBeta through its Hop products segment.

Hildegard Eisemann KG

Hildegard Eisemann KG operates the business across segments such as Organic Hops, Vacupack, Pellets, and Extracts. The company offers a wide range of organic hops. Some of the key offerings of the company include Casacade (DH), Mandarina Bavaria, and Smaragd (DH).

Indie Hops

Indie Hops operates its business through the Hops segment. The company offers a wide range of hop varieties in terms of flavors, aromatics, and bitterness. Some of the key offerings of the company include Strata, Willamette, Meridian, Stering, and Horizon.

Hops Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

Aroma hops

Bitter hops

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

