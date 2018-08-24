Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2018-2022| Growing e-Retail Industry to Augment Demand| Technavio

The global hot stamping foils market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for FMCG/CPG products in emerging countries. FMCG/CPG is one of the largest end-users of hot foil stamping, which is used extensively in product packaging and labeling applications. Hot foil stamping is used prominently in packages for cosmetics products, premium consumables, and branded goods. Thus, the growth in consumption of packaged FMCG in emerging countries will have a direct impact on the demand for hot stamping foils.

This market research report on the global hot stamping foils market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing e-retail industry boosting hot stamping foil demand as one of the key emerging trends in the global hot stamping foils market:

Global hot stamping foils market: Growing e-retail industry boosting hot stamping foil demand

The demand for e-commerce is booming globally and is expected to provide a boost to the hot stamping foils market during the forecast period. With the increasing popularity of e-retailing, it has become important for product vendors to ensure that packaging can attract customers both offline and online. When products are purchased online, the first customer interaction with the product is when it is delivered to their home. In such cases, the product packaging creates the first physical impression of the brand to the customer. Thus, it is becoming necessary for online retailers to also pay attention to product packaging and aesthetics to create a lasting impression. This is expected to push demand for hot stamping foils.

“The growth of the e-commerce industry has also led to the increase in the sales of counterfeit products. There have been various cases of distribution of counterfeit products using e-retail channels. Consumer complaints regarding the receipt of counterfeit products such as sporting goods, shoes, and fashion apparels from e-commerce websites have been rising. Moreover, some manufacturers have complained about e-commerce companies allegedly selling counterfeit products by using genuine manufacturers brand names,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Global hot stamping foils market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global hot stamping foils market by product (metallic, pigment, and holographic) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The metallic segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 55% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 40%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.

