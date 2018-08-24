Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2018-2022| Growing e-Retail Industry to Augment Demand| Technavio

The global hot stamping foils market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for
FMCG/CPG products in emerging countries. FMCG/CPG is one of the largest
end-users of hot foil stamping, which is used extensively in product
packaging and labeling applications. Hot foil stamping is used
prominently in packages for cosmetics products, premium consumables, and
branded goods. Thus, the growth in consumption of packaged FMCG in
emerging countries will have a direct impact on the demand for hot
stamping foils.
This market research report on the global
hot stamping foils market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing e-retail industry
boosting hot stamping foil demand as one of the key emerging trends in
the global hot stamping foils market:
Global hot stamping foils market: Growing
e-retail industry boosting hot stamping foil demand
The demand for e-commerce is booming globally and is expected to provide
a boost to the hot stamping foils market during the forecast period.
With the increasing popularity of e-retailing, it has become important
for product vendors to ensure that packaging can attract customers both
offline and online. When products are purchased online, the first
customer interaction with the product is when it is delivered to their
home. In such cases, the product packaging creates the first physical
impression of the brand to the customer. Thus, it is becoming necessary
for online retailers to also pay attention to product packaging and
aesthetics to create a lasting impression. This is expected to push
demand for hot stamping foils.
“The growth of the e-commerce industry has also led to the increase
in the sales of counterfeit products. There have been various cases of
distribution of counterfeit products using e-retail channels. Consumer
complaints regarding the receipt of counterfeit products such as
sporting goods, shoes, and fashion apparels from e-commerce websites
have been rising. Moreover, some manufacturers have complained about
e-commerce companies allegedly selling counterfeit products by using
genuine manufacturers brand names,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on metals and minerals.
Global hot stamping foils market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global hot stamping foils
market by product (metallic, pigment, and holographic) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The metallic segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting
for nearly 55% of the market. This product segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 40%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share.
