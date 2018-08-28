Log in
Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2018-2022: Market to Register a Revenue of USD 1+ Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/28/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

The "Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hot stamping foils market to register a revenue of more than USD 1 billion by 2022.

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovation in hot stamping foil industry. The hot stamping foil industry has in recent years witnessed an inflow of several new innovations into the market. Many foil vendors and stamping machine manufacturers are investing in research and development operations to reduce cost and increase the efficiency and performance of the hot foil stamping process.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for FMCG products in emerging countries. FMCG is one of the largest end-users of hot foil stamping, which is used extensively in product packaging and labeling applications. Hot foil stamping is used prominently in packages for cosmetics products. premium consumables, and branded goods.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is competition from alterative printing technologies. A few decades ago, hot stamping foil was the only option available to package designers and manufacturers for obtaining a metallic finish on product containers and packages.

Key vendors

  • API
  • CFC International
  • Crown Roll Leaf
  • LEONHARD KURZ
  • UNIVACCO Technology

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Substrate

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjhpph/global_hot?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
