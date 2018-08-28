Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2018-2022: Market to Register a Revenue of USD 1+ Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Hot Stamping Foils Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global hot stamping foils market to register a revenue of more than
USD 1 billion by 2022.
Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on
an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The
report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
One trend in the market is innovation in hot stamping foil industry. The
hot stamping foil industry has in recent years witnessed an inflow of
several new innovations into the market. Many foil vendors and stamping
machine manufacturers are investing in research and development
operations to reduce cost and increase the efficiency and performance of
the hot foil stamping process.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for
FMCG products in emerging countries. FMCG is one of the largest
end-users of hot foil stamping, which is used extensively in product
packaging and labeling applications. Hot foil stamping is used
prominently in packages for cosmetics products. premium consumables, and
branded goods.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is
competition from alterative printing technologies. A few decades ago,
hot stamping foil was the only option available to package designers and
manufacturers for obtaining a metallic finish on product containers and
packages.
Key vendors
-
API
-
CFC International
-
Crown Roll Leaf
-
LEONHARD KURZ
-
UNIVACCO Technology
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Substrate
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
