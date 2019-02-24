Global Hotel Alliance : Announces 2018 Results

Following Minor Hotel Group and Pan Pacific Hotels Group becoming new
shareholders at the end of last year, Global Hotel Alliance (“GHA”), the
world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the
award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, today revealed
another strong performance in 2018, as it embarks on a year of
activities to mark its 15th anniversary.
Overall like-for-like room-revenue produced by its DISCOVERY loyalty
programme members increased by over 10% to US$1.6 billion, of
which cross-brand revenue (i.e. revenue produced by members who enrolled
at one brand and then stayed at another) grew 17% to reach US$108
million. In the best performing hotels, the DISCOVERY programme is
now producing more than half of total room-nights sold and adding up to 8%
in incremental occupancy from cross-brand customers.
The rise in revenues was driven largely by a further 21% growth in
DISCOVERY membership, which reached 13.6 million members by
the end of 2018. Six million of those members reside in North America,
but there was strong growth in Asia (now 2.3 million members), Europe
(2.2 million) and more stellar growth in Australasia (1.3 million).
In 2018 elite tier customers (DISCOVERY Black- and Platinum-level
members) represented 2.6% of the active member database but produced
US$400 million.
GHA’s CEO, Chris Hartley feels the alliance is reaching maturity, but
still has significant growth potential: “In an industry that
consolidated faster than ever in 2018, our alliance’s performance
demonstrated that there is a well-established and attractive alternative
global platform for brands wishing to remain independent. We offer the
scale and reach of the mega-players at a lower cost, while leaving our
member brands to build their own individual identities. We believe we
are now the natural choice for the independent brand sector.”
In terms of channel, more DISCOVERY members booked direct than ever
before with a 24% growth in rooms revenue booked on discoveryloyalty.com.
The new DISCOVERY app saw a 100% increase in bookings to over $1m
a month. DISCOVERY members who booked direct did so at a rate premium
of 47% over the average DISCOVERY rate, which was despite the
popular 10% direct booking discount benefit launched in 2017, that is
now available in most of the 500 hotels participating in the DISCOVERY
programme.
Local Experiences, DISCOVERY’s innovative rewards, are now
more widely embraced by members than ever before. 2018 saw a further 25%
growth in Black- and a 37% growth in Platinum-level Local
Experience redemptions respectively.
In terms of destination performance, Dubai led the way with 26%
growth in cross-brand bookings, while London, helped by a
weak pound, was up 20%; and Bangkok continues to attract
travellers from around the world and saw 15% growth.
While 87 new hotels joined the DISCOVERY portfolio in 2018, the three
most popular hotels booked on the DISCOVERY website in 2018 were Pan
Pacific Singapore, Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin and Outrigger
Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu.
Editor’s Notes:
About Global Hotel Alliance
Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of
independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with
over 500 hotels in 75 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform
to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member
brands. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 13
million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local
culture wherever they travel. GHA’s hotel brands currently include:
Alila, Anantara, Atura, Avani, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Doyle,
Elewana, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo,
Meritage, Meydan, Mysk, Niccolo, NUO, Oaks, Omni, Outrigger, Pan
Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, The Residence by Cenizaro, Rydges, Shaza, Thon,
Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com
About DISCOVERY Loyalty
A memorable trip demands more than a comfortable stay. DISCOVERY, an
award-winning global loyalty programme, provides 13 million members
recognition and perks across over 500 hotels, resorts and palaces in 75
countries. Elite members have the opportunity to immerse themselves in
local culture through Local Experiences, distinctive activities
that capture an authentic taste of each destination. For more
information, visit discoveryloyalty.com
