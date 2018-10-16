According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global hotel and hospitality management software market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 9% during the forecast period. Reduction in overall operational costs, is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global hotel and hospitality management software market into the following geographical regions:

EMEA

Americas

APAC

In 2017, the EMEA region accounted for 48% of the global market and is projected to reach 51% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% increase in market share.

Global hotel and hospitality management software: Top emerging trend

Rise in cloud integration is an emerging trend in the hotel and hospitality management software space. The cloud-based hotel and hospitality management software provide access to the application via web-based browsers, wherein the admin has previously defined the access level and processes across the organization. Cloud-based hotel and hospitality management software provides users with mobile apps for easy access and mobility. The software provides high scalability as a cloud-based system is designed to be flexible with the expanding capacity. Other benefits of cloud-based software include integration with commonly used office applications, social CRM, and automatic cloud data backups. Therefore, with such benefits, the hotel and hospitality management software is expected to witness a positive outlook, during the forecast period.

