According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global hotel and hospitality management software market is expected
to accelerate at a CAGR close to 9% during the forecast period.
Reduction in overall operational costs, is one of the key factors
triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market 2018-2022’
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and
emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and
forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global hotel and
hospitality management software market into the following geographical
regions:
In 2017, the EMEA region accounted for 48% of the global market and is
projected to reach 51% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% increase in market
share.
Global hotel and hospitality management software: Top emerging trend
Rise in cloud integration is an emerging trend in the hotel and
hospitality management software space. The cloud-based hotel and
hospitality management software provide access to the application via
web-based browsers, wherein the admin has previously defined the access
level and processes across the organization. Cloud-based hotel and
hospitality management software provides users with mobile apps for easy
access and mobility. The software provides high scalability as a
cloud-based system is designed to be flexible with the expanding
capacity. Other benefits of cloud-based software include integration
with commonly used office applications, social CRM, and automatic cloud
data backups. Therefore, with such benefits, the hotel and hospitality
management software is expected to witness a positive outlook, during
the forecast period.
