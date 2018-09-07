Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022| Surface Cleaners Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global household cleaning products market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The evolving buying patterns of consumers is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005520/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global household cleaning products market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global household cleaning products market into the following products:

Surface cleaners

Dishwashing products

Toilet cleaners

Other cleaning agents (bleach)

In 2017, the surface cleaners segment accounted for 53% of the global market and is projected to reach 54% by 2022, exhibiting over 1% increase in market share.

Global household cleaning products market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable products is an emerging trend in the household cleaning products market. Indeed, natural and plant-based household cleaning products, which are free of chemicals, alcohol, toxic substances and safe for both consumers and the environment, are gaining immense popularity. Manufacturers are incorporating natural ingredients such as natural fragrance oils and extracts from flowers in dishwashing detergents. The growing preference for eco-friendly cleaning sprays is also expected to propel the growth of the household cleaning products market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Household Cleaning Products Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and other cleaning agents)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group, S. C. JOHNSON & SON, The Clorox Company, and Unilever)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005520/en/